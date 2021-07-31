Still dry, rain moves in overnight for Sunday morning

Tonight will see an increase in clouds as our next system makes its way in. High pressure and drier air will hold off the rain for the rest of the evening eventually losing out through the overnight hours. Lows tonight will remain comfortable in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Sunday will bring temperatures in the mid and upper 70s with more cloud coverage than Saturday. A few showers will be possible early with rumbles of thunder not out of the question for the afternoon. Not going to be an all-day event and certainly not for everyone. We’ll clear out once again through Sunday evening.

Monday, a few lingering morning showers are possible otherwise we dry out and clear up through the day bringing some sun back into the region. Highs remain in the upper 70s and low 80s for most, leading to a comfortable start to the workweek.

Tuesday another quick round of showers and storms through the afternoon is possible as low pressure and its associated front stall along the east coast. Highs hover to the upper 70s and low 80s for most. Breaks in the clouds will be needed to push us all to the 80s.

Wednesday will be more of the same with chances of afternoon showers and storms possible. Not for everyone and not all day and we remain cooler with highs in the upper 70s for most. A few 80s for the coalfields won’t be out of the realm of possibility.

Thursday continues to see a scattered rain chance, mainly in the afternoon and we make it back to average with highs in the upper 70s. We’ll have a few hours of sunshine between the shower threat.

Friday will see scattered hit and miss rain chances once more but we’ll start to warm up into the low 80s. Still not enough rain to help our dry spell out.

In the extended forecast signals for cooler weather are beginning to show we still end up near average or just slightly above but it certainly won’t be as hot as it has been during the month of July as August begins.

