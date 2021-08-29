Still hot and muggy with pop-up showers. Rain chances increase Monday

Sunday, isolated showers remain in the forecast but just like Saturday chances are low you’ll encounter one. Highs are still just as high back into the 80s and 90s mixed in with the still very humid air.





Hurricane Ida is expected to make landfall as a Major Hurricane today with winds in excess of 130mph. We’ll be keeping a close eye on what Ida does after landfall to fine-tune our forecast for the middle and end of this week. Ida is expected to move into our region late Tuesday into Wednesday.

Monday, chances for showers increase throughout the day as a cold front makes its way towards us. This will be a slow-moving front which will dictate most of our weather heading into the first half of the week. For now, highs remain in the 80s and low 90s.

Tuesday we’ll still be dealing with the passing cold front sweeping its way through our region. We’ll see a few breaks between showers for some sunshine. Humid air continues to push ahead of the remnants of Ida helping keep shower chances alive. We’re still mild in the low to mid 80s. We’ll be watching for Ida to move in for our overnight with some breezy conditions and heavy rain.

Wednesday starts off with rain from Ida which could lead to some localized high water. Depending on track, the heaviest of rain will either fall towards our northern neighbors or right through our region. Either way, rain and breezy conditions continue for our Wednesday. Highs are cooler in the upper 70s.



Thursday sees the exit of Ida from our region and our winds begin to shift our of the northwest. A few lingering showers remain with eventual clearing as the day goes on. This will help break the humid airmass we’ve been dogged by. Afternoon highs remain in the mid to upper 80s.

Friday looks to dry out and we’ll get the first taste of some relief in our humidity. One or two afternoon showers are possible. Dew points will begin to drop giving us a breath of fresh air. Highs remain close to average but it’ll start to feel nicer thanks to lower humidity. The dry trend looks to continue into the weekend.

Saturday stays close to average with highs in the upper 70s in the mountains and low 80s for the lowlands. No real rain threat to speak of as we get a day of rest from the daily risk of afternoon showers. Lows also start to get comfortable in the upper 50s and low 60s.

In the extended forecast, September looks to start near average for this late summer. The daily threat of rain chances finally looks to break up with signs pointing to a cooldown for the 2nd week of September. That fall air will be here before we know it!

Summer isn’t quite done with us just yet so the threat of severe weather across the two Virginias remains. Make sure you and your family have a plan in place for what to do when severe weather strikes. One of the most important parts of that plan is having multiple ways to receive weather alerts and warnings. Two great ways to get them are having the StormTracker 59 app downloaded and purchasing an NOAA Weather Radio for your home and on the go.



SUNDAY:

Late PM showers. Highs in the upper 80s and low 90s.

MONDAY:

Rain chances growing. Highs in the mid-80s.

TUESDAY:

Showers and storms. Highs in the low 80s.

WEDNESDAY:

Heavy rain becoming more likely. Highs in the upper 70s.

THURSDAY:

Lingering showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

FRIDAY:

More sunshine/less humidity. Highs in the upper 70s.

SATURDAY:

Near-average, isolated PM shower. Highs in the upper 70s/low 80s.

SUNDAY:

A shower or two. Highs near 80.

MONDAY:

Clouds and Sun. Highs in the low 80s

TUESDAY:

Cooler, passing shower. Highs in the mid-70s.

