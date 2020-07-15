Still Hot. More Unsettled Tomorrow

Wednesday night, things look to stay a bit warmer too. It will take longer for all the heat of the day to slip away from the surface so it should be a pretty comfortable night out there. By the time Thursday morning arrives though lows should make it back down into the mid 60’s.

Remember to take it easy if you are going to be outdoors. If you have a strenuous, outdoor job, be sure to take breaks and drink plenty of water. Limit your time outdoor during the warmest part of the day. Also remember to check your backseat for anything of value before you lock the hot car.

Thursday looks hot too with better chances for more of us to approach the 90 degree mark. Our humidity returns Thursday too, that is going to start really making it feel hotter than it actually is outside. Heat indices will likely be in the low 90’s for a lot of us, and stay there throughout the end of the week. Storms will begin to move in during the late afternoon and evening hours.

Thursday night our rain chances do increase with a cold front expected to drag through the area, this will linger with some showers and storms into Friday morning. We could see some stronger storms with this, as a result parts of Fayette and Raleigh are under a Level 1 of 5 risk for severe weather. The main threat from any of these evening/overnight storms would be some stronger wind gusts.

Friday, we see better chances for rain come into the forecast Depending on where the rain falls and when will be a big factor in just how hot things get Friday afternoon. It’s likely we end up in the high 80’s regardless, but if the rain misses some of us we could slide towards the 90° mark. A little far out right now to make that call but stay tuned!





We will need to watch the threat for excessive rainfall in any thunderstorms we see both Thursday and Friday. With more moisture in the area, storms could produce heavy rainfall which could lead to some localized flooding issues.

Looking at next weekend things look to stay hot with highs in the high 80’s and low 90’s. Lows look to stick to the mid 60’s for most as of now, and we keep things going with the chances for rain. Next week we do hold onto our impressive high pressure through Wednesday, so expect things to stay pretty toasty right into next week as well.

Remember that severe weather season is now in full swing. Be sure you have two ways to receive alerts and warnings! NOAA Weather Radio is something we always recommend, and it makes a great gift too.



TONIGHT:

Quiet and near average. Lows in the 60s.

THURSDAY:

Staying dry and HOT. Some storms late Highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.

FRIDAY:

A better chance at seeing some rain still HOT. Highs in the upper 80s and low 90s.

SATURDAY:

Rain in the PM hours. Highs in the upper 80s.

SUNDAY:

A few showers possible. Highs in the upper 80s.

MONDAY:

Still unsettled. Highs in the low 90s.

TUESDAY:

Shower chances stick around. Highs in the 80s.

WEDNESDAY:

Hanging on to a chance of rain. Highs in the 80s.

THURSDAY:

Still unsettled. Highs in the 80s.

FRIDAY:

More of the same. Highs in the 80s.