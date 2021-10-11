Still Mild to Start Monday

Monday, high pressure holds on bringing a pleasant start to the workweek across the two Virginias. Plenty of sunshine is expected as temperatures climb back into the mid and upper 70s for most.

Tuesday a weakening cold front is expected to glide through the region. For the most part, the front has dried out, and will only bring us some cloud cover during the day, along the mountains and the high elevation areas though it might be able to still squeeze a shower out! Highs in the mid to upper 70s, lows in the mid-50s.

Wednesday, we clear out pretty quickly from behind the front and bring sunshine back into the forecast. Winds remain fairly light and shift to more of a westerly direction behind the front. Highs in the mid-70s, lows in the low 50s.

Thursday, winds take on a more southerly direction and we keep mostly clear skies in the forecast as high pressure remains in control over the area. This allows a quick jump in temperatures back to the upper 70s and even a few low 80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

Friday, we see the return of some humid air to the region as winds remain out of the south and a strong cold front begins to approach from the west. Clouds will slowly build during the day and become overcast during the overnight hours. Rain should hold off for the most part until Saturday. Highs in the upper 70s and low 80s, lows in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Saturday, a widespread soaking rain is expected as our strong fall cold front moves through. Winds will be strong along with the driving rain, gusts of 25+mph are likely as the front passes during the day. The reason why this front will pack such a punch is the large temperature difference on either side. Generally the bigger the difference, the stronger the front. Highs in the mid-70s are expected, low in the low 40s and upper 30s.

Sunday, the chill in the air is felt across the region after a cold start to the morning, highs struggle to get into the upper 50s for most with some not even breaking out of the low 50s during the day. Clouds will slowly clear allowing some sunshine into the region, but it won’t do much to warm us up against a brisk northwest wind. Lows in the 30s are expected.

It’s likely we’ll see our first widespread frost and/or freeze by the beginning of next week. Gardners now is the time to have your exit plan ready for your gardens and your sensitive vegetation! We’re already a bit behind schedule on when we normally see this, so quite a few are already on “borrowed time” for the growing season.

In the extended forecast, we’ll slowly warm to more seasonable highs in the mid-60s by the time we head to the end of the 10-Day, but even though the days may be warm the mornings are going to be chilly! High pressure is in control at least and the sun will be out.

As a reminder, the Fall Burn Ban is in effect until December 31. Take the time to remember the rules, and be sure to use common sense this Fall.

MONDAY:

Drier start for the week. Highs in the mid 70s.

TUESDAY:

Cloudy but dry. Highs in the low to upper 70s.

WEDNESDAY:

Sunshine returns. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

THURSDAY:

Still quiet. Highs in the upper 70s.

FRIDAY:

Rain looking more likely late. Highs in the upper 70s.

SATURDAY:

A wet start to the weekend. Highs in the upper 60s.

SUNDAY:

Drier but much cooler. Highs in the upper 50s & low 60s.

MONDAY:

Cool and dry. Highs in the mid 50s.

TUESDAY:

Sunny but cool. Highs in the mid 60s.