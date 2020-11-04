Still Nice Thursday

Tonight will be similar to last night. We will keep things dry and see clear skies across the region. Temperatures won’t be quite as cold with most near average in the upper 30s. We could even see a few spots stay in the low 40s by Thursday morning.

Out the door at the bus stop there will be more sunshine to enjoy. We will be quiet to start the day. You’ll need the jacket as you head out with temperatures in the upper 30s and low 40s, but we warm up quickly by the afternoon.

Thursday will be similar to Wednesday. Highs make their way into the low 60s and some clouds pass up above, some light winds may stir up some remaining leaves but that’s likely the most exciting weather we’ll see. There is a chance for some thicker cloud cover to build overnight as a front is deflected off to our north but those clouds should pass without any rain.

Friday we maintain our steady course of the 60s and sunshine, any clouds that did build in overnight should quickly burn off. We continue to live in under our bubble of high pressure, keeping us feeling much more like spring and early summer than mid to late fall.

Saturday and Sunday only continue the trend from Friday, a bit warmer between both days with a nice and plenty of sunshine. Both days have a chance at making a run for the 70s for parts of our area, if it can be done it will be impressive (but not record breaking). This will likely be one of the nicest weekends November has to offer!

Monday, we keep conditions dry sunny and warm with many trying to break the 70° mark once again. High pressure is still in control at this point but our next cold front is starting to line up off to the west, which could be set to cool us off just a touch.

The speed of the cold front has been in question, particularly due to how far out it is in the forecast. Right now most models have it confined to late Tuesday into early Thursday. More confidence lies in the front passing Tues/Wed right now and bringing rain for those days. Timing this front will be dependent on the strength of the high pressure that’s keeping us dry and what is currently Eta, which is bringing rain to Central America. We’ll get more specific as we get closer and the details begin to converge!

Past the chances for rain and once our front does eventually pass, normally we might expect a BIG cool down to swing through for now this doesn’t look likely. A brief shot of colder air does look possible but the long-term pattern we have setting up looks warmer than normal!

Fall fire season has started in West Virginia and it runs until December 31st. During this period outdoor burning is only allowed after 5 PM and before 7 AM. Remember fires must be attended to until they are completely extinguished. You can only burn grass trimmings, leaves, brush and other vegetative materials and all fires must have a safety strip of at least 10 feet around them. Let’s stay safe this fall.

TONIGHT:

Quiet and near average. Lows near 40.

THURSDAY:

Still dry. Highs in the mid 60s.

FRIDAY:

Staying Dry. Highs in the upper 60s.

SATURDAY:

Still Dry. Highs in the 60s and 70s.

SUNDAY:

Dry. Highs in the 60s and 70s.

MONDAY:

Staying Dry. Highs in the 60s and 70s.

TUESDAY:

Rain chances increasing. Highs in the upper 60s.

WEDNESDAY:

Rain looking likely. Highs in the low 60s.

THURSDAY:

Small chances for rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

FRIDAY:

Looking dry at this point. Highs in the low 60s.