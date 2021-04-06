Still Quiet Today

Tuesday we keep it mainly dry and sunny again due to high pressure. Some clouds could work their way in by the evening hours, and maybe a stray shower, but that would be the extent of it! Highs stay in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Wednesday we maintain the warmth from the day before but we add a very small rain chance. An area of low pressure will approach and bring increasing clouds. We are still warm with temperatures in the 70s. Showers look to hold off for the most part, but a stray shower is possible, mainly during the evening.

Thursday better chances for rain make themselves known, with some thunder possible as highs get into the low 70s. Flooding concerns aren’t on the table at the moment with rain re-entering the forecast, after a several day dry stretch this will likely be fairly beneficial to the plant life around the region as things continue ‘greening’ up.

Friday some rain hangs on, namely in the form of some isolated thunderstorms. Our severe risk is negligible with these but they will disrupt any afternoon plans you might have! Outside of the occasional thunderstorms we will see some sun at times and stay fairly mild. Every one should remain in the 70s.

Saturday we slowly continue to dry out with a few showers and thunderstorms still possible across most of the area. We’re a little cooler than the day before but we should still get into the upper 60s and the low 70s.

Sunday we see a similar day to Saturday. Highs will make a quick jump back into the 60sfor most and at this point, we’re finally drying out. Throughout the day we’ll be drying out too so it might be easier to get outside and enjoy the warmer weather. Just be mindful if you do that a few showers are still possible.

Monday we’ll hold steady with a dry day back into the 70s. More sun is expected after a showery and cloudy weekend, which will be a welcome change. This will make two nice Mondays in a row if the forecast holds!

In the extended forecast some chances for rain linger. Mainly towards the middle of next week. The rain likely to be along another cold front could usher in some cooler air as temperatures begin to trend downward through this period.

TUESDAY:

Partly cloudy with a stray shower possible late. Overall dry and warm! Highs in the 70s.

WEDNESDAY:

Mainly dry and quiet. Highs in the low 70s.

THURSDAY:

Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the low 70s.

FRIDAY:

Rain showers. Highs in the 70s.

SATURDAY:

Overcast with a chance of showers. Highs in the 70s.

SUNDAY:

More rain, mainly early. Highs in the 60s.

MONDAY:

Sunny and dry. Highs near 70.

TUESDAY:

Rain chances return. Highs near 70.

WEDNESDAY:

Lingering rain, drying out. Highs in the 50s.

THURSDAY:

Dry with some clouds. Highs in the 50s.