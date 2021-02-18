Still Slippery Tonight

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Pocahontas, eastern Fayette, and southeastern Raleigh counties until 10 AM Friday.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Wyoming, McDowell, western Raleigh, western Fayette, Greenbrier, Summers, Monroe, Mercer and Tazewell counties until 7 AM Friday.

As we continue through the evening we will see additional rounds of rain and snow. We will see more mixing for the first part of the evening and then we switch to snow as temperatures drop into the 20s for Friday morning. Additional snow accumulations are going to be minimal with most picking up a dusting to an inch.

We still have to take it slow tonight and tomorrow morning. Anything that is wet on the roadways, or slushy, will likely refreeze tonight and cause additional travel hazards. We could also see some minor flooding in spots that saw a lot of slush. Additional snow showers will be able to stick on untreated surfaces tonight, so watch for a thing layer of snow or ice as we go through the morning commute.

Friday, colder air settles in behind Thursdays storm. Some lingering moisture will be turned into upslope snow showers throughout the day time and could pose some lasting issues with slick travel. We eventually dry out by the evening, but we get cold. Highs will be in the low 30s, but overnight lows drop into the teens heading into the weekend.

Saturday we dry out and get another rare chance to breathe with no precipitation in the forecast. A good chance at some sun exists for the first half of the weekend too. Despite all the positives of the day we are really getting a good dose of colder air it looks like so most won’t even break the 20s for highs and overnight lows will drop back into the teens.

Sunday isn’t looking to bad either with mostly quiet weather still expected. We will likely see clouds begin to thicken up by the second half of the day, but any precipitation will hold off into Monday it looks like. Highs in the 40s are expected. Enjoy the break, because Monday brings some changes.

Monday, we see our next round of weather pop it’s head in. For now this looks like it will mainly be rain for most of us. Some mixing along the ridgeline and snow in the mountains will likely accompany this system during the daylight hours. A few scattered snow showers will remain possible in the evening once we cool off. At this point this does not look to be a major deal and luckily looks to be the last of the active weather for a few days.

Tuesday, we see most of us try to hit the low 40s we spend the day drier with an area of high pressure trying to push it’s way in. This could lead to some additional sun which will be a nice treat for the day.

Wednesday we stay dry once again with high pressure holding on. We will see additional sunshine and temperatures make a run for the 50s! It will be a very nice change from the cold and wintry weather we have been seeing. We look to continue the dry and mild stretch into Thursday before our next storm signal arrives for the end of the week.

In the extended forecast we still look fairly stormy but the near or above average temperature trend looks to hold on. For the most part these long range storm chances are looking more rainy than wintry. Stay up to date with us, because as always this is subject to change.

TONIGHT:

Additional mixing/snow showers. Icy patches. Lows in the 20s.

FRIDAY:

Lingering wintry mix or snow early. Highs in the 30s.

SATURDAY:

Quieter! Highs in the 20s.

SUNDAY:

Looking dry. Highs in the 40s.

MONDAY:

Rain/snow possible. Highs in the 30s.

TUESDAY:

Sunshine returns, quieter and warmer. Highs in the 40s.

WEDNESDAY:

Looking pleasant. Highs in the 50s.

THURSDAY:

Still dry. Highs in the 50s.

FRIDAY:

Unsettled. Highs in the 50s.

SATURDAY:

Still unsettled. Highs in the 40s.

