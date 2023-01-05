Thursday starts with clear skies and colder than the previous few mornings with temps in the 40s. Hanging on to south-southwest winds and sunshine we’ll see temps warm up into the 50s for the lowlands. Mountain counties will make a good run at 50 but likely fall just shy. Either way, wind gusts pushing 15-20mph at times will make it feel cooler so dress warmly! Tonight, clouds begin to increase as winds shift from the west. This will bring in moisture from the Great Lakes leading to mountain flurries early morning Friday.

Friday will be the coldest day of the week as we start in the 20s and only warm up into the mid 30s! Early morning commuters will see a few snow flurries around the region and outside of the higher elevations seeing a grassy coating, we should be in good shape on roads. We’ll see clouds slowly clearing in the afternoon before increasing once again overnight into Saturday.

Saturday, a few lingering snow flurries in the morning for our ridgelines through Pocahontas and Greenbrier county. Otherwise, a mostly cloudy day with temps hovering around the 40 degree mark. Cloudy skies, mainly south as our next little system pushes up from the south.

Sunday will usher in a weak clipper system keeping clouds around. Temps are still cold early morning allowing sleet and snow flurries at times. In the afternoon, we warm up enough to see scattered light showers here and there. After sunset, a few lingering sprinkles will transition back to sleet and snow. Mountain counties will want to watch for spots of freezing rain keeping roads slick. Aside from that, no accumulations of ice or snow is expected.

Monday will feature another pocket of moisture making its way into the region. A better chance of early morning sleet/snow could make travel a bit slick. We’ll see rain showers for most in the afternoon with highs pushing into the 40s. However, higher elevations will see some sleet at times. After sunset into the nighttime hours, any lingering showers transition back to snow. Grassy coating possible for folks above 2,000 feet.

Tuesday will be a sunshine and clouds kind of day as high pressure tries to make its way in. Clouds will continue to fade through the day but it’ll be a long process before we completely clear up. Highs warm up a bit with winds shifting out of the south into the mid to upper 40s.

Wednesday is looking dry but clouds are still stubborn. A little more sunshine can be expected over Tuesday but it won’t help temps as our winds shift out of the west. Highs only in the low 40s with wind chills making it feel like the mid to upper 30s all day.

In your extended forecast a couple of weak systems make their way across our region keeping flurries and rain chances alive. Some dry days but over all, we look to run just about average with temps in the low to mid 40s. As for indications of a “good” snow storm for our snow lovers, not looking promising so far.

THURSDAY

Partly sunny with increasing clouds. Flurries overnight. Highs in the upper 40s/low 50s.

FRIDAY

Sct. snow showers early then clearing. Highs in the mid 30s.

SATURDAY

Dry start, light showers/mtn. snow possible. Highs in the low 40s.

SUNDAY

Morning flurries/sleet. Afternoon rain. Evening mix. Highs in the low 40s.

MONDAY

Wintery mix scattered throughout the day. Highs in the 40s.

TUESDAY

Mostly cloudy, slow clearing PM. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

WEDNESDAY

Stubborn clouds, some sunshine. Dry. Highs in the low 40s.

THURSDAY

Sunshine mixed with clouds. Iso. Mtn. Sprinkle. Highs in the mid 40s.

FRIDAY

Wintery mix returns. Some dry hours. Highs in the low 40s.

SATURDAY

Rain/Snow mix. Cooler. Highs in the mid 30s.

