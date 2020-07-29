Still Unsettled Today

Wednesday brings fewer chances for showers and a better chance for some sun. It won’t be sunny all day and we could still see a shower here or there, but there will be more dry time. This will allow temperatures to warm back up slightly above average in the low and mid 80s. We will see a better chance for rain as we head into the evening.

Thursday will bring more heavy rain into the area, especially as we go into the evening. Temperatures will be in the low 80s, but after that we will have a hard time hitting that 80 degree mark until the middle of next week. Some showers look to continue to into Friday morning as well.

Heavy rain is expected through Thursday afternoon, we will have to watch for flooding issues across the entire viewing area. A medium risk for excessive rainfall is in place for areas generally west of I-77, while those to the east are under a small risk.

After a showery start to Friday, we hope to dry out for maybe a few hours before showers and storms kick back up towards the afternoon hours. Friday also starts off our trend of BELOW average temperatures to end out July and kick off August. Highs will be in the upper 70s and low 80s for everyone. Not to far below average but, after such a hot month definitely quite a change.

The weekend looks pretty unsettled right now. Saturday and Sunday both look to have rain moving through at some point during the day for everyone. Highs once again struggle into the upper 70s for a lot of us. A few might be able to squeeze into the the 80s.

We look to start next week off on an unsettled note. Showers and storms will be possible on and off throughout the first half of next week.

Our next potential tropical system is beginning to develop. This storms will likely become Tropical Storm Isaías at some point on Wednesday. There is A LOT of uncertainty surrounding the exact track and intensity of this system at the moment. Those with family, friends or interests in the Leeward Islands, the Caribbean, Hispaniola, the Bahamas and the SE US Coast should watch this closely!

Remember that severe weather season is now in full swing. Be sure you have two ways to receive alerts and warnings! NOAA Weather Radio is something we always recommend, and it makes a great gift too.

WEDNESDAY:

Not as many showers, but some by the evening. Highs in the low 80s.

THURSDAY:

Increasing rain. Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

FRIDAY:

Staying unsettled. Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

SATURDAY:

Some storms. Some dry time. Highs in the 70s.

SUNDAY:

Still a chance of storms. Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

MONDAY:

Rain possible again. Highs near 80.

TUESDAY:

Staying unsettled. Highs in the upper 70s.

WEDNESDAY:

Rain sticks around. Highs in the 80s.

THURSDAY:

Still some rain in the forecast. Highs in the 80s.

FRIDAY:

Rain chances continue. Highs in the 80s.