Still Unsettled Tonight

Tonight we feel the effects of our rain maker finally sliding east and out of our area. We dry out and even see the clouds clear a bit, but we get chilly lows in the 30’s are expected to make a return as we start the new week. We should still stay generally warm enough to avoid frost/freeze.

Monday will bring cloudy skies to start. Showers will have wrapped up before many of us wake up, but we will hold on to the clouds through mid morning. We will see gradual clearing through the afternoon and end our afternoon with sunshine. Temperatures will still be below average as our highs will only be in the mid 50s.

Tuesday looks pretty quiet as well. Any rain chances we do have are small and will be isolated in nature. Most of us will see some sunshine and temperatures will finally begin to warm back up to near average. Highs are expected to make it into the mid 60s. We will see clouds increase Tuesday evening ahead of our next cold front.

Wednesday brings the next chance for widespread showers and thunderstorms. We will see rain heavy at times and will have to keep an eye out for strong storms with gusty winds. Temperatures will still be warm ahead of the front as highs will be in the mid and upper 60s. We will be much cooler after the front passes.

Lingering showers are in the forecast for Thursday. This will mainly be in the morning hours before we gradually dry out for the afternoon. Temperatures will be cooler as highs only make it into the low and mid 50s. We continue our dry stretch into Friday and will slowly warm up as highs on Friday will be closer to 60.

Saturday and Sunday are looking pretty dry at his point. We are also looking much warmer as highs make it back into the 70s! We will bring back more rain as we kick off the following week and look to remain unsettled through midweek. We also look to remain pretty warm as well.

While much of April has been below average. We are looking to end April on a fairly mild note. Severe weather season is now in full swing, so be sure you have two ways to receive alerts and warnings! NOAA Weather Radio is something we always recommend, and it makes a great gift too.





TONIGHT

Still unsettled with light showers. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

MONDAY:

Looking fairly quiet. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

TUESDAY:

Dry and warm. An isolated shower possible. Highs in the mid 60s.

WEDNESDAY:

Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid and upper 60s.

THURSDAY:

Looking drier after a morning shower. Cooler with highs in the 50s.

FRIDAY:

Quiet and cool. Highs in the 50s to near 60.

SATURDAY:

Still looking dry. Highs near 70.

SUNDAY:

Keeping dry. Highs in the 70s.

MONDAY:

An isolated shower. Highs in the 70s.

TUESDAY:

Still unsettled. highs in the 50s and 60s.

WEDNESDAY:

A few showers. Highs in the 60s.

