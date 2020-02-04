Still warm, but getting wet today

DISCUSSION: Showers are arriving just in time for the morning commute today. Throw on the rain jackets before heading out, but don’t dress too heavy. Temperatures are actually pretty warm for a February morning as many locations are sitting in the upper 50s and even low 60s!

Tuesday planner.

Temperatures will remain about 15 degrees above average, with highs in the mid 50s today. We will need to keep the rain gear around, especially by the evening as more moderate to heavy rain starts to show up.

Wet through the middle of the week.

A few different waves of low pressure will track through the region and keep us quite wet Wednesday into Thursday. With rainfall totals in the 1.5-2″ range through the period, we will need to watch flood prone areas as high water issues will be possible. Highs both days will stay warm though, with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s looking likely.

Rainfall totals through Thursday night.

A cold front pushes through later in the day on Thursday, which should start to usher in drier air alongside more seasonable temperatures by the end of the week. A few snow showers will be possible late Thursday into early Friday before we change over to rain and snow. Highs on Friday afternoon are looking much closer to average in the upper 30s and low 40s.

We don’t look to stay dry for long after Friday. A quick hitting system looks to arrive on Saturday and bring a quick shot of rain and snow on Saturday, and decent accumulations look likely right now. We’ll keep an eye on this system and bring more updates as the weekend approaches.

Temperatures through the weekend will be back to average in the low 40s. We do look to warm up once more heading into the following week. As a matter of fact, the first half of February is looking fairly mild and above average. Punxsutawney Phil has predicted an early spring for the second year in a row. As of right now it looks like he may be right!

10 Day Forecast.

TODAY:

Showers arrive. Still warm with highs in the 50s.

TONIGHT:

More showers. Mild. Lows in the upper 40s and low 50s.

WEDNESDAY:

More rain likely. Highs near 50.

THURSDAY:

More rain showers, some heavy at times. Flurries possible late. Highs in the 50s.

FRIDAY:

Snow showers possible, then drying out later. Highs in the 40s.

SATURDAY:

Rain and snow likely. Highs in the 40s

SUNDAY:

Drier. Highs in the 40s

MONDAY:

Mostly dry. Highs in the 40s.

TUESDAY:

Rain showers. Highs in the 40s.

WEDNESDAY:

Still unsettled. Highs in the upper 40s.

THURSDAY:

Finally drying up, although only briefly. Highs in the 40s.