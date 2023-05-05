Tonight brings mostly clear conditions with high pressure as it shifts off to the east. A few bouts of river valley fog are possible with temperatures dipping back into the middle 40s – not as cold tonight!

Saturday should feature dry conditions in place and another nice warm-up, as high temperatures push into the middle 70s with partly to mostly sunny skies, as an upper level ridge continues to be the weather maker – or lack thereof – for the first part of the weekend. It’s the perfect day to be outside and enjoy some sun rays!

Sunday, however, brings the chances for a few scattered storms. The Storm Prediction Center has highlighted the northern and central portions of West Virginia with a ‘marginal’ 1 out of 5 risk for severe weather that for now remains just north of our region. Though the setup is not ideal for much in the way of severe weather for Sunday, a few scattered storms will be possible during the late morning and early afternoon.

There will still be plenty of dry time, so it’s not a washout by any stretch and high temperatures will still make a run into the 70s.The greatest threat for any storms Sunday and Monday will be a very localized high-water risk, as storms will not be moving very quickly due to not much wind movement in the atmosphere.

Monday brings the potential for a few more scattered showers, which will be capable of very localized heavy rainfall. Once again, a lot of dry time can be expected for Monday, but a frontal boundary just to our north should be close enough in proximity to fire off a few storms during the late morning into the afternoon. It’ll be a warm day, with high temperatures in the middle to upper 70s, which is a few degrees warmer than our average for this time of year, which is right around 70 degrees.

Tuesday will provide a slightly better risk for scattered showers and thunderstorms, some of which could be on the stronger side, as an area of low pressure rides up the Ohio River Valley. Scattered showers and storms will ride along a cold front with the mentioned low-pressure system during the afternoon Tuesday, which could provide a risk for a few strong wind gusts. We’ll keep an eye on it, as we are still a few days out, but high temperatures should make a run into the lower to middle 70s.

Wednesday features mostly sunny and dry weather with an upper-level ridge of high pressure building once again. We will see temperatures very comfortable for highs in the middle 70s.

Thursday continues the trend of mostly sunny conditions, with plenty of sun expected and highs in the middle to upper 70s. Both Wednesday and Thursday will feature absolutely gorgeous weather – enjoy!

Friday allows the region to be tapped into a touch more humidity, with high pressure shifting off to our east. There could be just enough ‘juice’ in the atmosphere to pop a couple of isolated storms over the mountains. It’s a very summer-like pattern, with high temperatures making a run toward 80 degrees.

In your extended forecast, there are no signs of any return from Old Man Winter. In fact, quite the opposite! Much of next week looks to feature high temperatures in the 70s, with a few of us perhaps even pushing toward the 80-degree mark! Be ready for the transition from winter this past week, to spring this weekend to summer by next week!

TONIGHT

Mostly clear – patchy river valley fog. Lows in the middle 40s.

SATURDAY

Mostly sunny – beautiful day! Highs in the middle 70s.

SUNDAY

Few storms, plenty of dry time! Highs in the lower to middle 70s.

MONDAY

A few scattered PM storms. Highs in the middle to upper 70s.

TUESDAY

Scattered storms likely. Highs in the lower 70s.

WEDNESDAY

Mostly sunny! Warm & crisp air! Highs in the middle 70s.

THURSDAY

Mostly sunny – warmer! Highs in the middle to upper 70s.

FRIDAY

Isolated PM mountain storm – summer day! Highs near 80.

SATURDAY

Isolated PM mountain storm. Highs near 80.

SUNDAY

Few storms possible. Highs in the middle to upper 70s.

MONDAY

Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 70.