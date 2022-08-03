Tonight’s skies will be starry as we’ll be mostly clear. Some patchy fog is possible but it should not be nearly as widespread or thick as it as back on Tuesday night. Temperatures will drop into the middle 60s.

Thursday sunshine greets us out the door and for much of the morning but a weak trough to our east over the Shenandoah Valley and a weak area of low pressure along a front to our west will both be close enough to react with the heat and humidity building to pop a few scattered storms. There will be plenty of dry time, but it wouldn’t be a bad move to have the umbrellas in case you get stuck under a downpour. If you do not see a storm, temperatures will get close to 90 – and definitely will exceed it in the valleys.

Friday features a few more scattered thunderstorms, especially during the afternoon, as the front to our west stalls. We’ll see temperatures still in the 80s, but with a few more storms around, we’ll see highs drop just a touch back into the lower and middle 80s. Any storm that does form will be capable of brief locally heavy rain.

Saturday scattered storms will once again be around as a result of that same upper-level trough being near the region. That will disrupt the atmosphere enough to pop a few storms, especially during the afternoon with the heat and humidity.

Sunday will continue to feature hit-and-miss storms with our upper-level low weakening. But with heat and humidity down at the surface, I still believe we will have chances for scattered thunderstorms once again, especially in the afternoon. I want to emphasize that there will still be a good bit of dry time each day of the weekend, but the chances for storms will be a primarily afternoon heat and humidity-driven setup.

Monday once again will contain afternoon stormms in the garden-variety style over the mountains. There will be a lot of dry time but that will change as we head into Tuesday.

Tuesday looks wet! A frontal system will be headed into the region, with showers and thunderstorms likely. This is appearing to definitely be a day to have the rain boots, umbrellas – all of the gear – as we could see a decent amount of rain with this storm system. We’ll monitor the risks for flooding as we get closer to this event.

Wednesday will feature a few morning clouds and perhaps a shower or two with that front nearby with afternoon clearing. This will open the door for at least a couple of days of dry weather ahead for the area.

In our extended forecast, a drier pattern looks to set up for the end of next week, with a slow increase in temperature forthcoming. This looks to be a pattern more indicative of summertime in Appalachia, with only perhaps an isolated chance for a shower or two by next weekend and temperatures remaining warm in the 80s.

With summer weather we must watch for summer storms so make sure your thoughts are turning to preparedness! Refresh your emergency kit and grab that NOAA weather radio that’s still on your shopping list. Add it to your baby registry, wedding registry – and don’t forget an external antenna, as many of us need one to get the best reception.

TONIGHT:

Mostly clear with patchy fog. Lows in the middle 60s.

THURSDAY:

A few scattered afternoon storms. Highs in the mid 80s.

FRIDAY:

Showers and storms likely. Highs in the lower 80s.

SATURDAY:

Few PM storms, plenty of dry time. Highs in the lower 80s.

SUNDAY:

Scattered PM storms. Highs in the lower 80s.

MONDAY:

Few scattered storms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

TUESDAY:

Rain likely, could be heavy at times. Highs in the middle 70s.

WEDNESDAY:

AM sprinkles, PM sunshine. Highs in the middle 70s.

THURSDAY:

Mostly sunny with low humidity – nice! Highs near 80.

FRIDAY:

Mostly sunny and beautiful again! Highs in the lower 80s.

SATURDAY:

Partly sunny and remaining dry. Highs in the middle 80s.