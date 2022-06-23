Thursday dries up nicely as high pressure takes control. Clouds in the morning give way to clearing skies for the afternoon. Northwest winds keep us cooler in the upper 70s and low 80s and lower humidity. The nice break in weather should give crews to repair power outages and downed trees left over from Wednesday nights storms.

Friday we bring back the sunshine allowing temps to jump back into the upper 80s and some pushing the low 90s.

Saturday is another hot day as humidity and temps both rise. Temps pushing closer and closer to the 90 degree mark for more of us around the region than Friday. Clouds filter in for the afternoon but we stay dry.

Sunday another systems brings the chance of showers and storms in a scattered nature. Temps still hot and humidity is high. A few storms Sunday afternoon could be strong. Highs still pushing that 90 degree mark.

Monday we continue with scattered showers and cooler temps thanks to a cold front. It’ll take its time moving through so the risk of rain remains with us all day. Cooler air and clouds will keep us in the mid to upper 70s.

Tuesday a few showers linger as we begin to clear up a bit from Mondays rain. Sunshine returns for the afternoon helping temps move back to the mid to upper 80s.

Wednesday we enjoy a nice summer day with sunshine and temps working back into the upper 80s and low 90s. A good pool day for sure.

Thursday we’ll enjoy a nice day with sunshine to start and temps working back to the upper 80s. A few storms build in for the afternoon and evening hours. Isolated in nature but worth watching out for.

Through the extended forecast we are simply hot and humid as summer kicks off in true fashion. A few stormy days thanks to heat driven storms could give us pause so it’s always good to remember this is severe weather season.



As such make sure your thoughts are turning to preparedness! Refresh your emergency kit and grab that NOAA weather radio that’s still on your shopping list. We’ll continue to keep you up-to-date on the forecast so you can stay weather aware.

THURSDAY:

Showers/Storm then clearing. Highs in the upper 80s.

FRIDAY:

Mostly Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

SATURDAY

Hot & Humid. Highs in the upper 80s.

SUNDAY:

Sun/Sct. Storms. Highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.

MONDAY:

Iso. storms / Sun. Highs in the low 80s.

TUESDAY:

Lingering showers then sun. Highs in the 80s.

WEDNESDAY:

Mostly Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

THURSDAY:

Mostly Sunny, Iso Storm late. Highs in the upper 80s

FRIDAY:

Sct. Showers/storms. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.



