Tonight a cold front is expected to make its way in bringing in thunderstorms. Some storms could produce locally heavy rainfall. Although I’m not too jazzed about the threat for severe weather here in our region, a brief strong gust of wind or two can’t be ruled out. Timing is key on severity but overall, we’re looking for storms to weaken the later they move in. For our region, aside from an isolated shower late this afternoon, storms will move in around midnight and last off and on through the morning hours.

Thursday will provide a few scattered thunderstorms early in the day with clearing for the late afternoon and evening hours. Timing is helping with our severe weather threat but standing water and localized high water will remain an issue until showers push out. Despite the dreary start to the day, temperatures should rebound for the afternoon into the middle 80s.

Friday brings a return of the sunshine and temperatures will respond with highs in the upper 80s. It only gets hotter from here!

Saturday looks hot, with plenty of sunshine and highs near 90 as we get back into the “real” July weather. Just remember the sunblock as UV indexes are sure to run high leading to short sunburn times.

Sunday brings back the threat of a couple of isolated showers and storms, mainly in the afternoon as a weak upper-level system rolls over the region. These types of systems typically don’t bring much moisture or last very long so sunshine can be expected at times. It just may be necessary to find shelter from the rain for a few minutes if a localized downpour heads into your area. It’ll be very toasty with highs around 90.

Monday will be cooler with a bit more clouds around, along with scattered thunderstorms, with highs in the middle 80s.

Tuesday brings a few more scattered storms with a storm system heading in once again, with highs in the lower 80s.

Wednesday provides an even better chance for scattered thunderstorms with a storm system nearby. That will keep temperatures down to around 80 degrees with a good bet for showers at times.

In your extended day forecast we are seeing a brief cooldown for the end of next week into the start of the following weekend, with temperatures perhaps dropping into the upper 70s for highs. Overall, though, it’s a warm pattern that continues through the first week of August, so I don’t think we’re done with the heat by any stretch!

With summer weather we must watch for summer storms so make sure your thoughts are turning to preparedness! Refresh your emergency kit and grab that NOAA weather radio that’s still on your shopping list. Add it to your baby registry, wedding registry – and don’t forget an external antenna, as many of us need one to get the best reception.

TONIGHT:

Mostly cloudy with storms likely. Lows in the middle 60s.

THURSDAY:

AM showers, PM sunshine. Highs in mid 80s.

FRIDAY:

Plenty of sun! Highs in the upper 80s

SATURDAY:

Mostly sunny AM. Iso Shower East PM. Highs near 90.

SUNDAY:

A couple of isolated storms. Hot with highs around 90.

MONDAY:

PM scattered storms. Highs in the middle 80s.

TUESDAY:

PM scattered storms. Highs in the lower 80s.

WEDNESDAY:

Storms likely. Highs around 80.

THURSDAY:

Storms likely. Highs in the lower 80s.

FRIDAY:

Clearing out! Brief AM sprinkle. Highs in the upper 70s.

SATURDAY:

Partly cloudy skies. Highs in the lower 80s.