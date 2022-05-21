Tonight we continue to run the risk of a pop-up thuderstorm/shower, mainly south. Rain amounts won’t be impressive but under a heavy downpour, standing water on roadways will be possible with reduced visibility. We stay mild and muggy with overnight lows reaching the low to mid 60s.

Sunday a cold front pushes through bringing widespread showers to our region. We stay on the warmer side most of the day allowing temps to reach the low 80s. Rain amounts could reach half and inch with more likely under a downpour or thunderstorm. Localized high water will be a concern late Sunday. Severe weather risk remains low but not zero.

Sunday’s high water / flooding risk is low but not zero. As heavy rain pushes in watch for standing water on roadways, clogged drains (it’s grass cutting season), and smaller creeks and streams.

Monday starts off with scattered showers. A few breaks in the rain can be expected just keep that umbrella handy all day. We are cooler thanks to Sunday’s cold front with highs struggling to reach the 70 degree mark. Another push of showers for the evening before high pressure begins to move back in to dry us out.

Tuesday, most of us stay dry but mostly cloudy. High pressure does it’s best to protect us from a southern system but a few showers are possible in the afternoon towards VA and the eastern WV mountains. Rain amounts don’t look impressive and highly isolated. We remain near average with highs just over the 70 degree mark.

Wednesday again is a split day as another system inches closer to our region. A few passing showers here and there throughout the day. These won’t be the norm as sunshine peaks through for most. The extra sunshine allows us to get back into the 80s. Showers become widespread for the late evening and overnight hours.

Thursday will be a stormy and soggy day as a cold front continues to push closer to us. Showers and storms start of isolated for the morning moving to more scattered in the afternoon. Highs still warm in the 80s. The front makes it’s way through for the evening which doesn’t help with a severe weather risk. Strong storms could be likely for the dinner hour and beyond. High water issues could creep back as well as our ground becomes saturated.

Friday the remaining moisture with Thursday’s front will provide enough energy for showers in the morning. High pressure will work in our favor to help push that moisture out for the late afternoon and evening. Temps drop back to average near 70 degrees.

Saturday high pressure sits right over WV allowing us to clear up. The weekend so far looks great as we enjoy the classic, average late spring day with temps in the low to mid 70s.

Through the extended forecast the unforgiving seasonal change and repeated systems bringing showers continues as our unsettled pattern continues. We’ll say goodbye to May with a roller coaster forecast.

Severe weather season is here, so make sure your thoughts are turning to preparedness! Refresh your emergency kit and grab that NOAA weather radio that’s still on your shopping list. We’ll continue to keep you up-to-date on the forecast so you can stay weather aware.

The Spring Fire Ban remains in effect. Remember you can only burn after 5 PM and before 7 AM each day. All fires must have a safety strip and you can only burn grass trimmings, leaves, brush and other vegetative materials. The fire must be attended at all times until it’s completely extinguished.

TONIGHT:

A few storms poss. Lows in the 60s.

SUNDAY:

Stormy, flooding risk. Highs in the upper 70s/low 80s

MONDAY:

Rain at times, cloudy. Highs in the 70s.

TUESDAY:

A few clouds, showers south/east. Highs near 70.

WEDNESDAY:

A few showers more sun. Highs in the 80s.

THURSDAY:

Stormy, some strong. Highs in the 80s.

FRIDAY:

Lingering showers, clearing late. Highs in the 70s.

SATURDAY:

Sunshine! Highs in the mid 70s.

SUNDAY:

Sunshine to start / clouds late. Highs in the upper 70s.

MONDAY:

Stormy again, showers. Highs in the mid 70s