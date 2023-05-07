Sunday a new weather system arrives and the chance of a few scattered storms. The Storm Prediction Center has marked portions of our area under a ‘marginal’ 1 out of 5 risk. As for what to expect from this system, chances for showers/storms will build for Sunday morning with our best chances through the late morning into the late afternoon. These storms could produce some gusty winds along with some heavy showers at times. This can also produce some localized high water issues, including along areas where you have poor drainage areas. If you need to travel on Sunday, for instance to get some groceries, remember slick travel and ponding issues as you go about your Sunday. It shouldn’t be an all-day washout so we will get a few breaks as we end off the weekend. Temperatures will drop a bit compared to Saturday, as most will get into the low 70s.

Monday continues with the chance of a few scattered showers/storms, especially through the afternoon and evening. A frontal system will position itself north of the area, but it will be close enough to allow for a few scattered storms to start the work week. As of now, the biggest risk for these storms will be the chance for a few to produce some locally heavy rainfall. While Monday will once again allow for a few breaks here and there, slick travel and ponding issues throughout your Monday will be possible. Packing and getting ready the rain gear will certainly help out for your Monday forecast. Temperatures on Monday should be able to make it into the middle 70s.

Tuesday sees more chances for scattered showers/storms. This time thanks to a riding low-pressure system through the Ohio Valley. This system will cross through our area during the early to late afternoon, which will look to be the window for our best chance for a few thunderstorms to occur. As they do, a few storms could produce some gusty showers along with some producing heavy rainfall. We will continue to monitor this system as we get closer, and we’ll make sure to keep you guys updated regarding our Tuesday. As for temperatures, they will once again dip down into the low 70s before dinnertime.

Wednesday finally delivers us back plenty of sunshine. After seeing scattered showers/storms the past few days, Wednesday is looking to be the breakthrough for some dry time. High-pressure up to our north will take control of the forecast, allowing for a break from the showers. You can finally get the chance to put away the rain gear for this work week! Temperatures will warm up slightly as we get into the middle 70s.

Thursday is another dry day on track. High-pressure will continue to remain in control and allow for another sunny. Looking like a great day, either in the early morning or late afternoon, to get some outdoor chores done if you missed it the past several days. Temperatures look to make it back into the middle 70s after enjoying another calm weather day.

Friday sees our high-pressure move off to the east. As it does, a new weather system is expected to move in from the west starting Friday morning. As it does, we’ll see increased isolated shower chances for the late morning and afternoon once we get some sunshine mixing in. Don’t expect a washout from this system, but a few showers will be possible if you have lunch plans or as you drive home on Friday evening. A few roadways could see some slick travel, but any water issues look very low. As mentioned before, it will not be a total washout and we should see plenty of breaks with some hints on sunshine. These hints of sun will help our temperatures get into the upper 70s.

Saturday sees the chance of a lingering storm possible. Similar to Friday, once we get more sunshine rolling in the late morning and afternoon, a few more isolated showers will look to be possible on your Saturday. Thankfully, you won’t need the rain gear all day long as we should see plenty of dry time to go along with one storm here or there. Temperatures in the afternoon will get back into the 70s as we settle into the middle 70s to end off Saturday.

In your extended forecast, we continue to ride the warm temperatures into next week. Afternoon highs will continue to push into the 70s with some days possibly approaching the 80s! A tad bit warmer than what we’re used to seeing this time of the year but at least no potential return on Old Man Winter as we continue on through May! Looking like a great stretch to finally go those flowerpots out and start updating your outdoor gardens.

Spring Fire Ban is currently in place for West Virginia and Virginia which lasts until May 31st and April 30th respectively. This means burning is prohibited from 7 AM to 5 PM that day. If you need to burn anything after 5 PM, you must make sure that it is completely extinguished by 7 AM the next day. Also make sure that all fires must have a ring or safety strip around it.

SUNDAY

Scattered storms with a few breaks. Highs in the low 70s.

MONDAY

Storms linger, increase chance PM. Highs in the middle 70s.

TUESDAY

Scattered storms likely. Highs in the low 70s.

WEDNESDAY

Good bet on sunshine! Highs in the middle 70s.

THURSDAY

Another day to enjoy the sun. Highs in the middle 70s.

FRIDAY

Isolated PM showers possible. Highs in the upper 70s.

SATURDAY

Isolated showers remain, plenty of dry time. Highs in the middle 70s.

SUNDAY

Lingering shower chance, drying out PM. Highs in the middle 70s.

MONDAY

Sunny start to the new work week. Highs in the middle 70s.

TUESDAY

A mix of sun and clouds for the day. Highs in the upper 70s.