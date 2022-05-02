Monday night will be a quiet one. Clouds will increase and help keep our temperatures mild. Lows will only drop into the 50s making for a warm start to our Tuesday. Showers will hold off the entire evening. Rain doesn’t move back in until we get closer to lunchtime on Tuesday.

Tuesday, starts off with increasing clouds and very mild temperatures. Starting out the day in the upper 50s we’ll make our way up into the low 80s by the afternoon. Initially showers will pick up around lunchtime and some of those storms could be strong with gusty winds. Another round of showers and storms will be possible as we move into the evening and a cold front approaches.

Severe weather is not very likely, but the risk lies all around us. We need to keep an eye on the first round of showers and storms in the afternoon, but by the late afternoon we could see a gap and some additional sunshine which will help keep storms together later in the evening. We will need to watch for gusty winds and maybe some small hail.

Wednesday, we’ll watch for rain in the morning as our cold front finishes pushing out of the region before clearing briefly into the afternoon hours for most. High temperatures will benefit little from any sun that we see thanks to winds out of the north, but we should make it to the mid and upper 60s.

Thursday, after clouds build back in overnight we’ll spend most of the day just cloudy and dry. Late in the afternoon and through the evening hours we’ll see a few showers pop up and slowly become more widespread overnight as a warm front passes through the area.

Friday brings showers and storms for much of the day. A few breaks here and there aren’t out of the question but rain will be the theme of the day. Have your umbrella handy and continue to monitor local creeks and streams especially if you’ve had showers move over your area repeatedly this week. Highs cool slightly into the upper 60s and low 70s.

Saturday is still a soggy day with chances of rain through the morning. Despite the exiting rain sunshine will be hard to come by, not only making it harder to dry out but also warm up. Highs in the 60s are expected.

Sunday, we begin to dry out and clear out. The risk for a few isolated showers will linger as our low pressure from the end of last week stalls out along the east coast, but we should be dry as high pressure becomes the dominant driver of our weather pattern. Highs in the upper 50s and low 60s are expected.

Through the extended forecast outside of the nuisance showers we begin to dry out across the region with sunnier skies returning. A warm is expected to with highs slowly bouncing back to the 70s.

Severe weather season is here, so make sure your thoughts are turning to preparedness! Refresh your emergency kit and grab that NOAA weather radio that’s still on your shopping list. We’ll continue to keep you up-to-date on the forecast so you can stay weather aware.

March means the start of WV Spring Fire Season. Remember you can only burn after 5 PM and before 7 AM each day. All fires must have a safety strip and you can only burn grass trimmings, leaves, brush and other vegetative materials. The fire must be attended at all times until it’s completely extinguished.

TONIGHT:

Increasing clouds. Lows in the 50s.

TUESDAY:

Dry for the first part of the day, showers and storms later. Highs near 80.

WEDNESDAY:

Showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s and low 70s.

THURSDAY:

Rain returns by the evening. Highs in the 60s.

FRIDAY:

More rain likely. Highs in the upper 60s and low 70s.

SATURDAY:

Mix of showers and dry hours. Highs in the 60s.

SUNDAY:

Dry and cool. Highs in the low 60s.

MONDAY:

On the drier side. Highs in the 60s.

TUESDAY:

Mostly clear. Highs near 70.

WEDNESDAY:

Sunny and mild. Highs in the 70s.