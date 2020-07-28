Storms Continue Tonight

Heavy rain is likely in any thunderstorms we see through the evening. This could lead to some flooding issues across the region. We are under a small risk for excessive rain that could lead to isolated flooding issues. Be sure to keep an eye on flood prone areas.

Showers become less frequent as we head into the late evening. A few isolated storms are still possible, but many of us will begin to quiet down. We will remain mostly cloudy during the overnight hours and temperatures fall back into the mid 60s.

Wednesday brings fewer chances for showers and a better chance for some sun. It won’t be sunny all day and we could still see a shower here or there, but there will be more dry time. This will allow temperatures to warm back up slightly above average in the low and mid 80s. We will see a better chance for rain as we head into the evening.

Thursday will bring more showers to the area, especially as we go into the evening. Temperatures will be in the low 80s, but after that we will have a hard time hitting that 80 degree mark until the middle of next week. Showers look to continue to into Friday morning.

By the end of the week, we are back in a hit or miss thunderstorm pattern. Showers and storms will still be around through the weekend and we are going to be cooler as highs stay in the mid and upper 70s through Monday.

We look to start next week off on an unsettled note. Showers and storms will be possible on and off throughout the first half of next week.

Our next potential tropical system is beginning to develop. This storms will likely become Tropical Storm Isaias at some point on Tuesday. This does look to head toward the US, so we will continue to keep an eye on it.

Remember that severe weather season is now in full swing. Be sure you have two ways to receive alerts and warnings! NOAA Weather Radio is something we always recommend, and it makes a great gift too.

TONIGHT:

Some storms linger. Lows in the 60s.

WEDNESDAY:

Not as many showers, but some by the evening. Highs in the low 80s.

THURSDAY:

Increasing rain. Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

FRIDAY:

Staying unsettled. Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

SATURDAY:

Some storms. Some dry time. Highs around 80.

SUNDAY:

Still a chance of storms. Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

MONDAY:

Rain possible again. Highs in the 80s

TUESDAY:

Staying unsettled. Highs in the 80s.

WEDNESDAY:

Rain sticks around. Highs in the 80s.