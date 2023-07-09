Tonight, we start off the evening with a few lingering showers and storms as our cold front continues to pass. However, as it continues to move eastward, along with the loss of daytime heating, we should start to see them begin to fade through the overnight. Once Monday morning rolls around, we should start to see more breaks under partly cloudy skies. If enough breaks happen in the clouds, patchy fog will be possible. Northerly flow will drop our temperatures for tonight, with overnight lows in the low 60s.

Monday starts our new work with a muggy morning and some patchy fog forming up. As we begin to head into the late morning, the patchy fog will disappear, along with more breaks in the clouds, as we enjoy a calmer second half. Partly cloudy to mostly clear skies will develop for our afternoon as high-pressure begins to move in. Despite some afternoon sunshine, northwesterly winds will help keep our afternoon highs down and only get them into the 70s once again.

Tuesday officially starts a nice two-day stretch for our area. With high-pressure continuing to move in from the north, this will lead to a lot of sunshine and dry time. For Tuesday, mostly sunny skies will be the key talking point for our forecast as we enjoy a nice break from the showers. All the sunshine will help our afternoon highs rise into the 80s!

Wednesday enters our second straight day of very nice weather! Our high-pressure will remain for one more day before sliding off to the east coast. Before it does, it will give us another day of sunshine and dry weather. Plenty of time to go out and enjoy the summertime weather! A lot of sunshine will again help our afternoon highs get into the 80s.

Thursday sees our high-pressure system move out of the area and bringing in a new weather system. An evolving low-pressure system will park itself near the Great Lakes and then stalling out for the next several days. This system will bring in several rounds of showers and storms from Thursday into the weekend. Thus, isolated showers and thunderstorms will be likely at times, especially in the afternoon for Thursday. The added cloud cover and showers for Thursday will thus drop our temperatures slightly into the middle 80s.

Friday will end off the work week with continued chances for showers and storms. Our system to the north will remain parked near the Ohio Valley, and it will continue to push in chances for showers and storms for Friday. The same principle applies that the best chances for seeing these storms will be in the afternoon with the humidity and afternoon highs in the low 80s. Before heading out to work on your last workday, remember to still have some rain gear on standby.

Saturday, and for most of the weekend, will continue on with the summerlike pattern from Friday. Afternoon highs for Saturday will continue to rise into the 80s under a mixture of sun and clouds. We are continuing to watch a stalled system near our area, which will likely bring in chances for showers and storms for Saturday. While dry time can be expected, it would still be a great idea to remain weather aware in case of an afternoon storm.

Sundays ends the weekend with more chances for unsettled weather. Our stalled system will once again continue to drive in chances for showers and storms. Definitely a day to remember packing the rain gear if you have any plans scheduled for Sunday afternoon. A mix of sun and clouds for Sunday will keep our temperatures rather average for this time of the year, seeing them in the low 80s.

In your extended forecast, we are entering prime summertime weather across the two Virginia’s. With temperatures remaining in the 80s into next week, we’ll likely see enough energy in the afternoons to fire off more showers and storms. Definitely a good reminder to make sure you have something in your car, whether it be a raincoat, boots, or even an umbrella to keep you dry when one of these storms shows up. Also, if you have plans to remain outside for a long period of time during the summer, remember to not stay outside for too long without sunscreen. It only takes several minutes for the first effects of sunburn to settle in so remember to have some sunscreen on standby!

TONIGHT

Showers/storms fade. Patchy fog overnight. Lows in the middle 60s.

MONDAY

A few showers early, a dry afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

TUESDAY

Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the low 80s.

WEDNESDAY

Another mostly sunny day. Highs in the middle 80s.

THURSDAY

A few isolated storms. Highs in the middle 80s.

FRIDAY

Showers and storms at times. Highs in the low 80s.

SATURDAY

Isolated storms possible. Highs in the low 80s.

SUNDAY

More isolated storms. Highs in the low 80s.

MONDAY

A few afternoon stray storms. Highs in the low 80s.

TUESDAY

More isolated shower/storms possible. Highs in the middle 80s.

WEDNESDAY

More stray showers/storms. Highs in the middle 80s.