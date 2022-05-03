Tuesday, starts off with increasing clouds and very mild temperatures. Starting out the day in the 50s we’ll make our way up into the low 80s by the afternoon. Initially showers will pick up around lunchtime and some of those storms could be strong with gusty winds. Another round of showers and storms will be possible as we move into the evening and a cold front approaches.

Severe weather is not very likely, but the risk lies all around us. We need to keep an eye on the first round of showers and storms in the afternoon especially as they head towards the West Virginia/Virginia border. By the late afternoon we could see a gap and some additional sunshine which will help keep storms together later in the evening. We will need to watch for gusty winds and maybe some small hail.

Wednesday, we’ll watch for rain in the morning as our cold front finishes pushing out of the region before clearing briefly into the afternoon hours for most. High temperatures won’t benefit much from any sun that we see thanks to winds out of the north, but we should make it to the mid and upper 60s.

Thursday, after clouds build back in overnight we’ll spend most of the day just cloudy and dry. Through the evening hours we’ll see a few showers pop up and slowly become more widespread overnight as a warm front passes through the area. Highs in the 70s.

Friday brings showers and storms for much of the day. A few breaks here and there aren’t out of the question but rain will be the theme of the day. Have your umbrella handy and continue to monitor local creeks and streams especially if you’ve had showers move over your area repeatedly this week. Highs cool slightly into the upper 60s and low 70s.

Saturday is still a soggy day with chances of rain through a majority of the day. A few rumbles of thunder through the afternoon shouldn’t come as a surprise either! Highs in the 60s.

Sunday, we begin to dry out and clear out. The risk for a few isolated showers will linger as our low pressure from the end of last week stalls out along the east coast, but those chances remain very low. Highs in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Monday, we continue to climb temperature wise thanks to clear skies across the two Virginias. With high pressure firmly in place, we’ll see plenty of sun on the way. Highs in the 70s.

Through the extended forecast outside of the nuisance showers we begin to dry out across the region with sunnier skies returning. A warm is expected to with highs climbing through the 70s.

Severe weather season is here, so make sure your thoughts are turning to preparedness! Refresh your emergency kit and grab that NOAA weather radio that’s still on your shopping list. We’ll continue to keep you up-to-date on the forecast so you can stay weather aware.

March means the start of WV Spring Fire Season. Remember you can only burn after 5 PM and before 7 AM each day. All fires must have a safety strip and you can only burn grass trimmings, leaves, brush and other vegetative materials. The fire must be attended at all times until it’s completely extinguished.

TUESDAY:

Dry for the first part of the day, showers and storms later. Highs near 80.

WEDNESDAY:

Showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s and low 70s.

THURSDAY:

Rain returns by the evening. Highs in the 60s.

FRIDAY:

Thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s and low 70s.

SATURDAY:

Showers and storms. Highs in the 60s.

SUNDAY:

Dry and cool. Highs in the low 60s.

MONDAY:

On the drier side. Highs in the 60s.

TUESDAY:

Mostly clear. Highs near 70.

WEDNESDAY:

Sunny and mild. Highs in the 70s.

THURSDAY:

Some showers/storms. Highs in the 70s.