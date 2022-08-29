Tonight will keep a couple of showers around with a good bit of moisture around and a cold front approaching to our west. A lot of us will remain dry overnight despite these circumstances, with temperatures remaining warm and muggy in the middle 60s.

Tuesday brings scattered showers and thunderstorms around with a slow-moving cold front. Though we could see some locally heavy rainfall, our area has had a lot of time to dry out from the intense rainfall we experienced a couple of weeks ago.

Therefore, the flash flooding threat is pretty low – but not zero. A few storms could have some gusty wind but the severe weather threat overall is pretty low as well. Temperatures will be held to the 70s for highs in many locations with more clouds than sun expected.

Wednesday provides cooler weather with our front scooting away to the south and a Canadian high pressure system kicking in. This will usher in a cooler northwesterly flow and hold high temperatures to only the middle 70s. It’ll be beautiful outside! Overnight temperatures in many towns will fall into the lower to middle 50s.

High pressure remains to our west Thursday and that will keep the cool flow going! So it’s another nice day on the way, with highs in the upper 70s and low humidity – enjoy!

Friday will be the day that the high pressure system shifts off to our northeast. That will allow a more southerly flow to kick in which will crank the temperature and eventually, the humidity. Highs will return to the middle 80s as a result.

Saturday’s humidity levels will be higher than the previous days and that should be enough to pop a couple of isolated showers. A lot of dry time is on the way, but it’ll be hazy, hot and humid, with highs in the middle 80.

Sunday will be similar to Saturday, with isolated storms in the afternoon and a hot and humid day, with high temperatures in the middle 80s.

Monday at this point features a slightly better chance for showers with a lingering trough to our south, but that could change! Highs will continue to be in the lower to middle 80s.

In our extended forecast, we dry back out and it’s above-average weather our region will be looking at! Lower to middle 80s look to be a good bet and I think aside from a stray isolated shower for the end of next week, we’ll remain pretty dry. Overall, it’s a summer-like pattern ahead for the region!

TONIGHT:

Isolated showers. Muggy, with lows in the middle 60s.

TUESDAY:

Scattered storms likely. Highs in the upper 70s.

WEDNESDAY:

Sunny & beautiful! Highs in the middle 70s.

THURSDAY:

Mostly sunny and nice! Highs in the upper 70s.

FRIDAY:

Mostly sunny and warm for high school football! Highs in the middle 80s.

SATURDAY:

Isolated storms in the afternoon. Highs in the middle 80s.

SUNDAY:

Afternoon isolated storms once again. Highs in the middle 80s.

MONDAY:

Few storms, primarily in the afternoon. Highs in the middle 80s.

TUESDAY:

Mostly sunny! Highs in the lower 80s.

WEDNESDAY:

Mostly sunny and warmer once again! Highs in the middle 80s.

THURSDAY:

An isolated storm or two, otherwise dry. Highs in the middle 80s.