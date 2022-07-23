Thunderstorms are firing up across the region Saturday afternoon, with prolific lightning and gusty wind the main threats. The storms are expected to be mostly under severe limits, though one or two severe warnings certainly cannot be ruled out. It’s hot out there, and muggy conditions will persist through the evening hours. Fog is likely overnight anywhere the rain falls this evening. Temperatures in the 80s to low 90s will drop into the upper 60s.



Sunday looks to remain clear to partly cloudy for most of the day with no relief from the heat. Temperatures throughout the region will top out in the 80s to 90s, with humidity adding to the sweltering conditions. Get the hydration going and mow your grass while you can, though, because this week will not be a good time for it.





Monday ushers in a cold front which will help trigger a few storms in the afternoon. Heavy rain will be possible with some of the more mature storms while others will be short lived. Temps cool down thanks to less sunshine with highs middle 80s. A better chance of storms and heavy rain will exist during the evening and nighttime hours.

Tuesday our cold front slides south but gets stuck over Virginia giving us showers and storms throughout the day. A few breaks between storms but mostly we’ll be dealing with a soggy day. Highs remain near average in the lower 80s. Showers continue Tuesday overnight.





Wednesday provides an even better chance for scattered thunderstorms as the stalled front drifts back north. This will keep shower activity alive with a few embedded thunderstorms for the afternoon. As a result of the abundant clouds, temperatures will once again be held into the lower 80s.

Thursday another frontal system pushes in keeping the shower and storm activity alive for another day. In the summer humid pattern, some heavy downpours could lead to isolated high water issues after a few repeated rainy days. Highs still around average in the low to mid 80s.

In your extended day forecast the heat is on as we roll into August as we push well past the average mark sitting right around the low to mid 80s this time of year. Long range forecast suggest a soggy start to our

August which will help keep our drought issues at bay a little while longer which is sure to help the harvest season just around the corner.





With summer weather we must watch for summer storms so make sure your thoughts are turning to preparedness! Refresh your emergency kit and grab that NOAA weather radio that’s still on your shopping list. Add it to your baby registry, wedding registry – and don’t forget an external antenna, as many of us need one to get the best reception.

TONIGHT:

Partly cloudy with a shower/storm possible. Lows in the 60s.

SUNDAY:

Sunny & Hot. Highs in the 90s.

MONDAY:

Scattered storms, gloomy. Highs in the middle 80s.

TUESDAY:

PM scattered storms. Highs in the lower 80s.

WEDNESDAY:

Storms likely. Highs around 80.

THURSDAY:

Sct. Storms/some sun. Highs in the middle 80s.

FRIDAY:

Clearing out! Brief AM sprinkle. Highs in the upper 70s.

SATURDAY:

Partly cloudy skies with an isolated shower. Highs in the lower 80s.

SUNDAY:

Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs in the middle 80s.

MONDAY:

Partly cloudy, iso. storms. Highs in the mid-80s.

TUESDAY:

Partly cloudy. Highs in the 80s.





