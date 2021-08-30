Storms Monday Afternoon, Tracking Ida’s Remnants

A FLOOD ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR GREENBRIER COUNTY UNTIL 9:15 AM THIS MORNING



A FLASH FLOOD WATCH GOES INTO EFFECT AT 2 PM ON TUESDAY UNTIL 2 PM WEDNESDAY, FOR WYOMING, MCDOWELL, RALEIGH, FAYETTE, NICHOLAS, AND POCAHONTAS COUNTIES, AND UNTIL 12 AM WEDNESDAY NIGHT FOR GREENBRIER, MONROE, SUMMERS, MERCER, GILES, BLAND, AND TAZEWELL COUNTIES

Monday, we start to feel the influence of Ida’s tropical moisture working northward. It will be hot, humid and by the later parts of the day cloudy. We’ll see showers and storms form along a cold front to our north and pass through likely towards the later parts of the afternoon and into the evening hours. Highs in the 80s are expected.

A small risk of flooding is present as early as today across our region as any showers or storms that cross through will have more than enough moisture with them to produce torrential downpours. These will be capable of street flooding and water collecting into poor drainage areas.

Tuesday, Ida’s remnants begin to roll their way through. We’ll start off with more scattered showers through the morning but as the day goes on we’ll see clouds cover the sky fully and more widespread rain pick up through the afternoon and continue into the overnight hours. Rain will be extremely heavy at times, and unnecessary travel is NOT recommended Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

Flooding is possible everywhere Tuesday into Wednesday. A medium risk of flooding is out for the entire area for this period. Have your plans in place, and know where to seek refuge on higher ground just in case. Some severe weather potential lies off to our south and east, we will need to be mindful of a small tornado risk across some parts of our area just due to the nature of Ida’s movement. A more detailed post specifically for Ida will be available later today and linked here!





Wednesday, we’ll continue to see heavy rain from Ida’s remnants throughout the day only drying out through the late parts of the day and into the overnight hours into Thursday. Flooding is still a major concern for Wednesday, even once the rain ends we’ll have to continue to monitor rivers creeks, and streams for rising water as they can be slow to respond.

Overall rainfall totals are going to range from 1.5 to 3 inches for most of the area, with locally higher amounts possible for everyone. The best chance of seeing more than 3 inches will lie across the mountains and higher elevations.

Thursday, we’ll spend drier and cooler as high pressure moves in behind Ida’s remnants from the north. We’ll ditch the humidity along with highs in the 80s. Most should see the sun return and highs in the 70s and 60s for the mountains. Lows will be able to drop into the 50s across much of the area too with the 40s being possible for some.

Friday, a chilly start with some of coolest lows in months across the region. We’ll see another well below average day into the 70s with fairly low humidity. Sunshine is still expected, as highs pressure maintains a firm control over the area.

Saturday and Sunday, not many changes are needed compared to the end of the work week. Highs in the mid-70s should be expected both days with mostly clear skies and lower humidity. Cooler nights remain as well with lows in the 50s for both days.

In the extended forecast we start to hover closer to average but it seems uncertain for now if the 80s are going to return during the first full week of September just yet. Some chances for rain slide back in along a passing cold front Monday into Tuesday to shake things up a little too.

Summer isn’t quite done with us just yet so the threat of severe weather across the two Virginias remains. Make sure you and your family have a plan in place for what to do when severe weather strikes. One of the most important parts of that plan is having multiple ways to receive weather alerts and warnings. Two great ways to get them are having the StormTracker 59 app downloaded and purchasing an NOAA Weather Radio for your home and on the go.

MONDAY:

Showers and storms in the evening. Highs in the mid-80s.

TUESDAY:

Ida’s remnants approach heaviest rain overnight. Highs in the low 80s.

WEDNESDAY:

Ida’s remnants pull away, morning rain. Highs in the upper 70s.

THURSDAY:

Drying out, cool. Highs in the upper 70s.

FRIDAY:

More sunshine/less humidity. Highs in the upper 70s.

SATURDAY:

Near-average. Highs in the 70s.

SUNDAY:

Looking clear, iso. shower late. Highs in the upper 70s.

MONDAY:

Iso. shower. Highs in the upper 70s.

TUESDAY:

Cooler, passing shower. Highs in the mid-70s.

WEDNESDAY:

Looking sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

