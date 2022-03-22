Tonight will bring increasing clouds and some showers will be possible after midnight. We are cloudy and mild tonight with temperatures only dropping into the low and mid 50s. Before midnight we remain dry and mild.

Wednesday a rather strong cold front and well defined system pushes through bringing with it rain and gusty winds throughout the whole day. Wind gusts in excess of 30mph are expected with higher winds under one or two thunderstorms. The umbrella will be a necessity all day long. As the day progresses, watch for standing water on roadways. Highs still above average in the 60s. The heaviest rain would be first thing in the morning through the early afternoon before it’s more hit or miss through the late afternoon.

We have a marginal risk for severe weather in place on Wednesday. This looks to mainly be in the morning and the early afternoon. Our biggest threat would be strong straight line winds, but small hail and even a weak isolated tornado are not out of the question.

Thursday we’ll see rain once again with a few peaks of sunshine in the afternoon before clouds once again build back in for the evening with showers overnight. Spring isn’t just about warmer temps, it’s also about spring showers. The unsettled pattern continues on but at least highs are back in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Friday brings more showers but more scattered in nature for the first part of the day. We try to clear things up with drier air Friday night but we aren’t out of the wood yet. From scattered showers in the morning to isolated showers in the evening springs showers remain a possibility. We start to cool off a bit with highs in the mid 50s.

Saturday brings more moisture into the region with scattered showers throughout the day. Highs still near average in the low 50s. Sunshine here or there will be a treat outside of the showers roaming the area. Saturday night colder air rushes in. A mountain snow flurry not impossible Saturday night.

Sunday starts off chilly with a few mountain flurries and mix precipitation. We’ll fall below average with highs only in the upper 40s and low 50s. Icy roadways will be a problem early morning and evening.

Monday we’ll see less in the way of rain although still a few isolated showers in the afternoon and evening. The little extra sunshine we’ll see will help temps moves back to average in the 50s.

Through the extended forecast the unsettled pattern continues but temperatures slide back into the 60s. The spring storm season is soon upon us as thunderstorm chances increase well into next week.

Severe weather season is approaching, so make sure your thoughts are turning to preparedness! Refresh your emergency kit and grab that NOAA weather radio that’s still on your shopping list. We’ll continue to keep you up-to-date on the forecast so you can stay weather aware.

March means the start of WV Spring Fire Season. Remember you can only burn after 5 PM and before 7 AM each day. All fires must have a safety strip and you can only burn grass trimmings, leaves, brush and other vegetative materials. The fire must be attended at all times until it’s completely extinguished.



TONIGHT:

Increasing clouds. Showers after midnight. Temperatures in the low and mid 50s.

WEDNESDAY:

Heavy rain and some storms early, then more scattered in nature by the late afternoon. Highs in the low 60s.

THURSDAY:

Drying out, but cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

FRIDAY:

Sct. rain. Mixing late. Highs in the low 50s.

SATURDAY:

Showers / Mtn. PM Mix. Highs in the 40s.

SUNDAY:

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 40s.

MONDAY:

Mostly Cloudy. Highs in the 50s.

TUESDAY:

More Sunshine. Highs in the 50s.

WEDNESDAY:

Rain likely. Highs in the 60s.

THURSDAY:

Sct. Showers. Highs in the 60s.

