Storms possible Saturday night into Sunday morning







DISCUSSION: Very warm this afternoon and we’ll stay mild through the evening hours. A stray shower is possible during the early evening, but the main chance of some thunderstorms will be overnight into Sunday morning.

Your Saturday Night forecast.

The main severe weather threat arrives early Sunday, with isolated strong to severe storms possible. The primary threat with any storms is damaging winds. We will stay on the warmer side with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. Even outside of any storms, we will be very windy. Gusts into the 40mph range are not out of the question.

Damaging winds are the primary threat with any severe thunderstorm that develops.

Showers will begin to wrap up as we go into Sunday afternoon and evening. We are looking much quieter through Monday morning.

Sunday’s forecast.

We will start the work week off on a dry note. Highs will be in the 50s on Monday and we will be dry. Another storm system is set to move in for the middle of the week, but temperatures look to remain close to or slightly above average in the low 50s.

Tuesday and Wednesday will bring back the next chance for widespread rain and thunder. Just some lingering showers Thursday as we dry out and look to stay fairly quiet and mild heading into the weekend. Temperatures are mild into the next workweek, with showers possible Tuesday.

As we close the month of March, it looks like we will remain in a mild and active pattern. Snow is not looking likely at all through the end of the month. We look to keep things too warm. Now that severe weather season is arriving, it is important to refresh those emergency kits and have at least two ways to get severe warnings. As always, we’ll be here to keep you informed.

Your latest 10-day forecast.

TONIGHT:

Very mild with a scattered shower possible early, storms late. Lows in the 60s.

SUNDAY:

Showers and thunderstorms to start. Gradual clearing, windy. Highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.

MONDAY:

Looking quiet. Highs in the upper 50s.

TUESDAY:

Some rain possible, especially in the afternoon and evening. Highs in the 50s.

WEDNESDAY:

Showers move in. Highs in the upper 40s.

THURSDAY:

A lingering shower or two. Highs in the 50s.

FRIDAY:

Quiet. Highs in the 50s.

SATURDAY:

Showers possible. Highs in the 50s.

SUNDAY:

Quiet. Highs in the 50s.

MONDAY:

Partly cloudy, isolated showers. Highs in the 50s.

TUESDAY:

Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s.





