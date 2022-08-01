A FLOOD WATCH watch continues for portions of the region, including Raleigh, Fayette, McDowell, Wyoming and Nicholas counties until 8 a.m. Tuesday.

Tonight will feature scattered showers capable of brief heavy rainfall, but not widespread downpours like we experienced in a few places during the morning. Patchy dense fog will be possible, with low temperatures in the middle 60s.

Tuesday will feature a few scattered showers and storms. Storms will be capable of dropping brief heavy rainfall but they will be widely scattered.

Wednesday we catch a break from the rain for a little as we see things quiet down across the two Virginias for a bit. An isolated shower can’t be ruled out mainly towards the eastern mountains as we remain muggy. More sunshine to enjoy though, so not all bad. Highs move into the middle 80s with the extra sunshine.

Thursday we get into more of a summertime pattern with mostly dry hours throughout much of the start of Thursday. During the afternoon, heat and humidity allow for a few storms to develop thanks to an approaching cold front. Rain and storms will continue through the overnight into Friday morning. Highs remain near average in the low to mid 80s.

Friday we start the day with a few showers with thunderstorms for the afternoon as our cold front takes its time pushing out. It’ll take much of the day but we’ll see storms begin to taper off into the nighttime hours. Highs drop back a bit into the upper 70s and low 80s.

Saturday a few lingering showers still roam the area early in the day. A new low pressure system looks to form off the Virginia coastline giving us more chances of rain and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening hours. Most of the rain will be towards the eastern mountains. Temps remain in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Sunday will be a mixed bag kind of day with showers and storms for the eastern side of the state. That is until the afternoon when heating and humidity allow for a few rumbles of thunder. Scattered in nature, we’ll still see a few moments of sunshine. Highs once again are stuck in the upper 70s and low 80s.

In our extended forecast, a more summer-like pattern will be returning as we say goodbye to the flooding setup and reintroduce more of a garden-variety storm setup in the afternoons with the heat and humidity.

With summer weather we must watch for summer storms so make sure your thoughts are turning to preparedness! Refresh your emergency kit and grab that NOAA weather radio that’s still on your shopping list. Add it to your baby registry, wedding registry – and don’t forget an external antenna, as many of us need one to get the best reception.

TONIGHT:

Few scattered showers. Patchy dense fog. Lows in the middle 60s.

TUESDAY:

Showers early, slow clearing PM. Highs in the upper 70s.

WEDNESDAY:

More sunshine, PM iso. storm. Highs in the mid 80s.

THURSDAY:

Mostly sunny then storms PM. Highs in the mid 80s.

FRIDAY:

Showers and storms. Highs in the low 80s.

SATURDAY:

Showers and PM storms. Highs in the upper 70s.

SUNDAY:

Mostly Cloudy. PM Iso. Storm. Highs in the low 80s.

MONDAY:

Iso. Showers. Highs in the mid 80s.

TUESDAY:

Partly sunny with Iso. Showers. Highs in the upper 80s.

WEDNESDAY:

Some sunshine, PM pop-up showers. Highs in the upper 80s.