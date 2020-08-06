Storms Remain Possible Tonight

Tonight will bring a few more showers and storms. They will become less numerous after dark, but a few isolated storms are still possible up until the midnight hour. Temperatures remain mild this evening with many falling into the mid 60s.

The severe weather threat is low but still present with a level 1 of 5 risk for severe weather. This is mainly in our eastern counties. The main threat will be strong to possibly damaging wind gusts as we continue through the evening.

Outside of windy conditions, flooding will be another concern on Thursday during heavy downpours and in spots where thunderstorms repeatedly move through. Watch for poor drainage areas and streams and creeks to rise during heavier downpours.

Friday we start to dry out, a few showers and storms remain in the forecast but not everyone will end up seeing rain. Those who do see rain once again will likely have to contend with some heavy downpours. More of us swing into the 80s as high pressure begins to push in from the west, this will kick off a multi-day warming trend that will last into next week.

Looking at Saturday to kick off your weekend, things are looking dry, sunny and warm. With high pressure firmly in control, it will keep our showery activity at bay, it will also limit some of the humidity too. Highs in the mid to low 80s are expected.

Sunday is pretty much a repeat of Saturday. More sunshine is expected along with highs a few degrees warmer than the day before. High pressure once again keeps things dry for us, definitely a nice way to end the out the weekend.

The beginning of next week we return to more unsettled conditions but showers and storms look pretty scattered at the moment meaning it doesn’t look like a washout for now. The end of next week looks a bit stormier, check back for more details as we get a bit closer. Otherwise we hold on to highs in the mid 80s, so those of you loving this warmer weather it’s sticking around.

Remember that severe weather season is now in full swing. Be sure you have two ways to receive alerts and warnings! NOAA Weather Radio is something we always recommend, and it makes a great gift too.

TONIGHT:

Some storms. Lows in the 60s.

FRIDAY:

A few storms. Highs in the low 80s.

SATURDAY:

Drying out! Highs in the low to mid 80s.

SUNDAY:

Dry!. Highs in the 80s.

MONDAY:

Isolated shower, but mostly dry. Highs in the mid 80s.

TUESDAY:

Some rain. Highs in the mid 80s.

WEDNESDAY:

Still some rain. Highs in the mid 80s.

THURSDAY:

Small chances for rain remain. Highs in the mid 80s.

FRIDAY:

Still unsettled. Highs in the 80s.

SATURDAY:

Shower chances remain. Highs in the 80s.