Tonight, the starry sky trend will continue, with mostly clear skies expected. Temperatures will dip back to right around 50 degrees. A little patchy river fog is possible, similar to what we saw yesterday morning but will not be widespread.

Friday begins to bring a touch more humidity into the picture with a warm front lifting to our north during the afternoon. This will likely be the focus for a few pop-up scattered showers and storms. Though severe weather is not expected Friday, a couple of storms could produce brief locally heavy rainfall due to the slow-moving nature of these storms. Highs will be around 80 degrees once again!

Saturday looks like the best chance for rain over the next several, as our warm front that crossed north on Friday crosses back south as a cold front. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely at times and if enough sunshine can present itself, one or two storms could be on the strong side, with strong wind gusts being the primary threat. There will still be some dry time, with high temperatures will be in the middle 70s. Saturday now appears to be the wetter of the two days, so pack the umbrella if you plan on being outside for extended periods of time!

Mother’s Day, unlike Saturday, presents drier conditions, with high pressure seeping into the region from the north. Though an isolated shower is possible in the morning, most of the day is looking dry, with a good bit of sunshine and high temperatures rebounding into the upper 70s.

Monday is still a bit complicated in terms of overall pattern, with a chance for a few showers still likely with a developing area of low pressure. We’ll keep an eye on trends, with highs in the lower 70s.

Tuesday looks to be another day full of sunshine with high pressure once again in control to our north. With a northerly flow persisting, high temperatures will remain in the lower to middle 70s, which is pretty close to our normal high of 71 for this time of year.

Wednesday continues to keep high pressure up to our north, which will keep the seasonal and sunny weather in store for the two Virginias, with highs in the lower to middle 70s.

Looking ahead, next week looks to feature near seasonal weather, with highs in the lower to middle 70s. It’s a very enjoyable stretch of weather overall ahead, with highs very comfortable for most folks’ standards and relatively low humidity. High pressure will shift to our east for the end of next week, which will spell warmer and more humid air back into the region. This will then introduce the chance for a few pop-up summer-like downpours during that timeframe.

TONIGHT

Mostly clear and cool. Patchy river fog. Lows around 50.

FRIDAY

Few pop-up storms, mainly in the afternoon. Highs around 80.

SATURDAY

Scattered storms likely at times. Highs in the middle 70s.

MOTHER’S DAY

Isolated shower early, sunny for most! Highs in the upper 70s.

MONDAY

Few showers possible – highs in the lower 70s.

TUESDAY

Mostly sunny, 5 star weather! Highs in the middle 70s.

WEDNESDAY

Mostly sunny, another wonderful day of weather. Highs in the middle 70s.

THURSDAY

Mostly sunny skies, still dry! Highs in the middle 70s.

FRIDAY

A few isolated storms. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

SATURDAY

Few AM sprinkles. PM sun. Highs in the lower 70s.

SUNDAY

Few scattered storms. Highs in the middle 70s.