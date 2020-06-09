Storms this Afternoon, More Tomorrow

Tuesday, we see the return of the humidity. Dew points in the 60s and 70s are expected making the air feel like soup for lack of a better phrase. We will see more clouds over the area as a result of this humid airmass moving in. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80’s with a shot at 90 for one or two places in the the coal fields. Some storms will be possible as we move into the late afternoon and evening. As of right now, severe weather is not looking very likely.

Overnight lows Tuesday will also be warm, only falling into the low 70’s and upper 60’s. Clouds will remain above as humid conditions remain overnight. This is all part of a humid airmass moving in ahead of a cold front set to move through Wednesday afternoon.

Wednesday, as mentioned above is our best chance for rain this week along a cold front. The front will have some tropical moisture to work with as the remnants of Cristobal push north into the fronts parent system in the Great Lakes. This will lead to some scattered storm across the region with locally heavy down pours associated with them. Highs on Wednesday once again top out into the mid and upper 80’s. Overnight we see cooler air move in behind the cold front dropping our lows back to the low 60’s.

Storms on Wednesday could be strong to severe. A marginal risk for severe weather will be in place for the entire area, with parts of Fayette County under a slight risk. As usual, gusty winds and some hail will be our biggest concerns. The possibility for a brief spin up tornado is small, but not zero. It will be important to remain weather aware on Wednesday.

Thursday now that the front has passed looks to stay dry except for a passing shower or two in the early morning hours. Highs will be in the mid 70’s for most, cloud cover will dissipate as the day goes on too with sunny skies prevailing by the afternoon hours. Overnight skies stay clear with lows dipping into the low 50’s and upper 60’s.

Friday we see another day much like Thursday with sunny skies and temperatures in the mid to upper 70’s. Saturday, we have a chance for a shower or two in the morning though we do look to dry up by the afternoon with highs in the mid 70’s. Sunday we see much of the same with sunny skies and calm weather highs reach towards the mid to upper 70’s once again.

Remember that severe weather season is now in full swing. Be sure you have two ways to receive alerts and warnings! NOAA Weather Radio is something we always recommend, and it makes a great gift too.

TUESDAY:

Hot! Some storms late. Highs in the upper 80s. A few in the 90s.

WEDNESDAY:

Storms return. Some strong. Highs in the mid 80s .

THURSDAY:

Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

FRIDAY:

Staying dry. Highs near 80.

SATURDAY:

Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. SUNDAY:

Quiet, sunny. Highs in the low 70s.

MONDAY:

Chance Shower. Highs in the upper 70s. TUESDAY:

A shower or two. Highs in the low 80s. WEDNESDAY:

More showers. Highs in the low 80s.

THURSDAY:

Dry and Sunny. Highs in the low 80s.