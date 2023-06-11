Tonight will see continued rain shower chances with a few embedded storms, as a stout cold front pushes in from the west. Flooding is not expected, but some brief heavy rainfall amongst mostly light showers will lead to wet roadways tonight, so be careful when out traveling either tonight or in the morning. A few storms could be on the gusty side as well. Expect a quarter to a half inch of rain in total, with low temperatures only dropping into the upper 50s.

Monday begins the day wet, with showers likely as our cold front passes through during the morning hours. The steadiest rain will have already fallen before dawn, but a few lingering showers will be around until lunchtime. Overcast skies early will lead to some clearing for the afternoon and it’ll be a much cooler day overall, with highs only in the middle to upper 60s.

Tuesday is shaping up to be a beautiful day once again with high pressure in control to our southwest. That will give us a westerly flow and temperatures won’t budge up too much as a result from Monday, with highs in the lower 70s.

Wednesday looks to bring the return of showers back into the region. An upper level low and a series of troughs in association with it centered near the Great Lakes will bring clouds and a few light showers into the region for our Hump Day. It does not look like an all-day wash but the clouds will hang tough as high temperatures once again make a run into the lower 70s.

Thursday will be warmer, with an area of high pressure moving in from the south and slipping down to our southeast. This should enable a southerly breeze to begin to kick back in and as a result, highs will jump back up into the middle to upper 70s.

Friday begins a bit of a more summer-like pattern. A southerly flow and ample heat should be enough to crank a couple of garden-variety afternoon storms, especially over the mountains. Most towns will remain dry, with highs around 80.

Saturday looks similar to Friday, with plenty of summertime heat and an occasional isolated shower or storm, with highs jumping up into the lower 80s.

Looking ahead, a summer pattern of weather looks to be hanging for a little while in southern West Virginia, with high temperatures consistently near 80 degrees with isolated showers and storms in the afternoon the common trend. So, as we head into the start of the summer, a summer-like pattern will be hanging around! Don’t forget about the UV index, which will be running very high in the coming days, so burns will be easy to acquire!

TONIGHT

Showers and a few storms. Lows in the upper 50s.

MONDAY

Rain early, PM clearing. Cool. Highs in the middle 60s.

TUESDAY

Mostly sunny – beautiful! Highs in the lower 70s.

WEDNESDAY

Mostly cloudy & gloomy. Few showers. Highs near 70.

THURSDAY

Mostly sunny – nice day! Highs in the middle 70s.

FRIDAY

Isolated PM storm. Plenty of sun. Highs near 80.

SATURDAY

Isolated PM storm. Warm! Highs in the lower 80s.

SUNDAY

Couple of storms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

MONDAY

Isolated PM storms. Highs in the upper 70s.

TUESDAY

Couple of storms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

WEDNESDAY

Mostly dry. PM isolated storm. Highs in the lower 80s.