Tonight features chances for storms with a stout cold front pushing through. Thankfully, the scattered showers we experienced early today has helped our atmosphere from becoming too ‘juicy’. With that being said, there still should be enough leftover energy to allow for a few scattered storms during the overnight hours. Some storms could still produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Low temperatures will be in the middle 60s.

Tuesday morning is a cloudy start as a few showers push through the eastern mountains. Cooler air will use up any remaining humidity early on. By mid-day, sunshine starts to break through the clouds and we dry out for a cool and comfortable day. Highs only managing the low to mid 70s with less humidity.

Wednesday, sunshine returns in full to help us warm up after a cool start. Temperatures rise steadily through the morning into the upper 70s by the evening hours. A comfortable August day, for sure.

Thursday is looking great as we enjoy a touch warmer day with sunshine a plenty. Temps warm steadily into the 70s by mid-day topping out in the low 80s for the day. A little more humidity will make the late afternoon feel a little more like summer.

Friday is looking fantastic with a light breeze and temps warming steadily through the day. Lows in the 60s but afternoon highs crest the 80 degree mark for a nice day to spend outside!

Saturday dare we say looks dry. Hay farmers will love the extra long break to get a jump start on the late season harvests. Humidity levels are elevated but nothing out of the norm for August and still comfortable overall. Highs settle into the low 80s.

Sunday still looking dry as a dominating high pressure sticks close to our region. A few afternoon clouds but no rain chances. Highs warm into the mid 80s as humidity levels continue to rise for the summer feel.

In your extended forecast, we couldn’t have asked for a better week for the State Fair of West Virginia! Mostly dry conditions last through closing weekend. As the tropical hurricane season sets to reach peak activity, we are watching for the potential of changes to our weather pattern late into August with storms returning to the region as we adjust to a new pattern.

TONIGHT

Scattered storms likely. Temperatures in the middle 60s.

TUESDAY

Mtn. Showers AM. Sunshine returns PM. Cooler, Highs in the mid 70s.

WEDNESDAY

Sunshine & comfy. Highs in the upper 70s.

THURSDAY

Sunshine & nice. Highs in the low 80s.

FRIDAY

Dry & warm. Highs in the upper 80s.

SATURDAY

Looking great! Sunshine. Highs in the 80s.

SUNDAY

Sunshine & Mild. Highs in the 80s.

MONDAY

Sunshine & summerlike. Highs in the mid 80s

TUESDAY

Sun to start. Showers & T-storms PM. Highs in the mid 80s

WEDNESDAY

Stormy at times. Highs in the 80s.