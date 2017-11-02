StormTracker 59 Forecast

DISCUSSION: Conditions will start to clear up tonight, with a stray shower or two possible. It’s going to be a much cooler evening. Temperatures will drop into the mid 40s. Winds will remain gusty from the west at 10-15 MPH with gusts up to 25 MPH. By the morning commute, our wind chill values could be in the mid and upper 30s! Bundle up heading out the door tomorrow morning.

High pressure will be back as we close out the work week, meaning more sunshine! High temperatures on Friday will once again be near the low 70s. Some will be stuck in the upper 60s, so we are below average, but it’s still looking like a great day.

Saturday will be fantastic with more sunshine and temperatures back to average in the upper 70s. Enjoy because more showers will move in on Father’s Day. The first part of the day looks good with quiet conditions, but by the late afternoon and evening hours we will see scattered showers and storms move in. Highs on Sunday will be near 80 degrees.

Looking beyond the weekend, a stationary front looks to park itself over our region, which will perfect ingredients for warm temperatures, humidity, and rain. Scattered showers and storms will be a possibility each and every day for much of the week. Any round of storms we do receive will add more water to the ground, so we might need to monitor the flooding threat by the tail end of the week.

More warmth appears likely for second half of June. Average highs continue to climb through the month, with averages into the upper 70s as we approach July. Humidity will start to hang out in the Two Virginias, bringing a more summer-like feeling to the region.



TONIGHT:

A stray shower. Clearing up. Lows in the upper 40s.

FRIDAY:

More dry time. Highs in the 70s.

SATURDAY:

Still looking quiet. Highs in the 70s.

SUNDAY:

Showers possible later in the day. Highs in the 70s.

MONDAY:

Rain likely. Highs in the 70s.

TUESDAY:

More rain. Highs in the 70s.

WEDNESDAY:

Looking unsettled with highs in the 70s.

THURSDAY:

More showers with highs in the 70s.

FRIDAY:

Still unsettled. Highs in the 70s.

