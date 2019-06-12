Skip to content
WVNS
Beckley
73°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
West Virginia News
Virginia News
COVID-19
Covering Washington
U.S. & World News
Video Center
Top Stories
UPDATE: Shooting between two cousins leaves one dead
Top Stories
Smoot man sets fire to neighbors camper in Greenbrier County
Top Stories
Gov. Jim Justice confirms liability for $700 million in coal company loans
Virginia State Police investigating motorcycle crash in Tazewell County
Traffic stop leads to drug charges in McDowell County
Gallery
WHO grants emergency approval to 2nd Chinese COVID vaccine
Weather
10-Day Forecast
Closings and Delays
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Pollen Report
Severe Weather Desk
StormTracker59 WeatherNet
Stormtracker59 Predictor
Video Forecast
Top Stories
Warmer Today, Clouds Return Tonight
Video
Top Stories
Turning Up the Heat
Video
Dry and Sunny for Memorial Day
Video
Clearing Out Tonight, Warm Monday
Video
Misty & Foggy Tonight
Video
Contests
Breakfast Club Giveaway
Fan of The Day
Hero of the Day
Senior Spotlight: Class of 2021
Contest Winners
Stronger Together
TV Schedule
Ask The Doc
Community Calendar
Lottery Numbers
Spirit of Excellence
Sports
Gold and Blue Nation
High School Sports
College Sports
Auto Racing
MLB
NFL
Top Stories
June 1st arrival gives NFL teams more flexibility
Top Stories
Sam Boulmetis Sr., Hall of Fame New Jersey rider, dies at 94
Top Stories
Atlanta’s Trae Young shines in first trip to NBA playoffs
Bonus hoops: WNBA exceeds last year’s number of OT games
Grand Slam leaders pledge to address Naomi Osaka’s concerns
Florida gives Mullen 3-year extension, $1.5M raise annually
Digital Desk
Alexa Flash Briefings
Newsfeed Now
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
59News Mobile Apps
How to rescan your TV
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Stormtracker59 Predictor
no iframe support!
Untitled Document
StormTracker59 Meteorologists
Heidi Moore
Chief Meteorologist
Liam Healy
Meteorologist
Ann Lockard
Meteorologist
StormTracker59
Tweets by Stormtracker59