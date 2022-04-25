Tonight a cold front is expected to move through our region bringing with it the chance of a thunderstorm storm or two and a few light showers. Rain amounts are not impressive outside of a thunderstorm due to drier air ahead of the front. Winds will pick up slightly as the front pushes through for the overnight and we do stay mild with lows in the low to mid 50s.

Tuesday, rain and a rumble of thunder is expected through the morning with scattered showers continuing through at least early afternoon as a cold front exits the region. By the evening commute most should be on the dry but still cloudy. Due to the front moving through early we’ll be cool during the day with highs only into the upper 50s and low 60s.

Wednesday, we’re dry but cool across the region. Any remaining clouds will clear out through the morning hours leaving us with sunny skies by the afternoon. Generally highs in the 50s are expected but a few low 60s can’t be ruled out. Early gardeners watch for a widespread frost Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

Thursday, we may start out chilly but we will make it back into the 60s by the afternoon. Mostly we can thank clear skies and high pressure for that, but winds will also be slowly shifting back to the south during the day which will have an impact too!

Friday we continue to climb temperature wise even as clouds build in during the daylight hours. We’ll stay dry at least, and get our highs back into the mid-60s thanks to winds out of the south.

Saturday, we’re dry through the duration of the day with clearer skies than we saw on Friday too. Highs continue to rebound now nearing 70 for much of the region. Despite the dry weather during the day, the risk of a few isolated showers begins to pop up through the overnight hours and into Sunday.

Sunday, another warm day with highs now topping out into the low 70s. The only issue we’ll find is popup thunderstorms and showers creeping into the forecast thanks to the heat, humidity, and a passing upper level low.

Through the extended forecast, we stay seasonable when it comes to temperatures into the 60s and 70s. Along with the seasonable weather we also remain fairly unsettled as spring storms and rains stick around for May.

Severe weather season is here, so make sure your thoughts are turning to preparedness! Refresh your emergency kit and grab that NOAA weather radio that’s still on your shopping list. We’ll continue to keep you up-to-date on the forecast so you can stay weather aware.

March means the start of WV Spring Fire Season. Remember you can only burn after 5 PM and before 7 AM each day. All fires must have a safety strip and you can only burn grass trimmings, leaves, brush and other vegetative materials. The fire must be attended at all times until it’s completely extinguished.

MONDAY:

Mostly Sunny. Showers move in late. Highs in the 80s.

TUESDAY:

Some showers and storms. Highs in the 60s.

WEDNESDAY:

Cloudy but dry. Highs in the upper 50s and low 60s.

THURSDAY:

Drying out. Highs in the 60s.

FRIDAY:

Cloudy, but dry. Highs in the 60s.

SATURDAY:

Some sun. Highs in the upper 60s.

SUNDAY:

Isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s and low 70s.

MONDAY:

Cloudy but dry. Highs in the 70s.

TUESDAY:

Clouds, and isolates showers. Highs near 70.

WEDNESDAY:

More clouds and showers possible. Highs in the upper 60s and low 70s.



