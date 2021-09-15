Stormy Wednesday Afternoon Expected

Wednesday the bulk of the rain from our approaching cold front looks to push through the region. Rain will be heavy at times as these storms will have abundant moisture available as fuel. Highs in the upper 70s are expected.

Right now severe weather does not likely, but we can’t rule out one or two storms with some unusually gusty winds. Outside of the wind, with heavy downpours possible we’ll need to watch areas of poor drainage as water might pool and pond during the evening hours. Otherwise, flooding is unlikely.

Thursday our front has passed and is now in the process of falling apart off to our southeast. We’ll still see another round of showers and storms by the afternoon, but coverage isn’t expected to be as widespread as the day before. Along the mountains and east towards Virginia is likely where most of the storms will be focused. Highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Friday, we’ll be left with all the humidity we had the past few days but considerably less rain. Clouds will still be abundant and few showers may still make themselves known hidden in the partly cloudy skies. Highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Saturday, scattered afternoon showers and storms are expected as highs climb into the 80s and we see a bit more in the way of sunshine. The other helpful factor for these pop-up showers will be dewpoints in the upper 60s. Meaning, not only will it be unusually warm for this time of year, it will be unusually humid too.

Sunday, isolated showers, and storms will be possible once again in the afternoon hours. Slow-moving heavy downpours will be a concern as, at this point, most of the atmosphere is under the influence of high pressure. This means there are no winds higher up to push storms one way or another. Highs in the low 80s are expected.

Monday, isolated afternoon showers and storms (again). We’ll still see plenty of sun, but a few of us could get a decent downpour here or there. Just keep an eye on the skies and you should be able to dodge most of them. Highs in the low 80s.

Tuesday, still just a few slow-moving showers hanging around. It’s hot and it’s humid still too. Highs in the 80s are still expected for everyone.

In the extended forecast, afternoon showers and storms continue to linger as we remain in a fairly stagnant weather pattern. Highs remain at or near the 80s as well with no relief from the oppressive humidity either.

Summer isn’t quite done with us just yet so the threat of severe weather across the two Virginias remains. Make sure you and your family have a plan in place for what to do when severe weather strikes. One of the most important parts of that plan is having multiple ways to receive weather alerts and warnings. Two great ways to get them are having the StormTracker 59 app downloaded and purchasing an NOAA Weather Radio for your home and on the go.

WEDNESDAY:

Showers and storms. Highs in the 80s.

THURSDAY:

Rain, heavy at times. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

FRIDAY:

A lingering shower. Highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

SATURDAY:

Afternoon storms. Highs in the low 80s.

SUNDAY:

Isolated PM storms. Highs in the 70s and 80s.

MONDAY:

Isolated showers and storms. Highs in the low 80s.

TUESDAY:

Scattered Showers & Sun. Highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

WEDNESDAY:

A few showers. Highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

THURSDAY:

Better chances for rain. Highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

FRIDAY:

Rain continues. Highs in the 70s.

