Tonight will be a much drier night compared to our Sunday afternoon. We will still be dealing with a chance of a stray to isolated shower early in the evening, but once nighttime rolls around, we will get a lot more drier across the region. We will still have a couple clouds sticking around but we will go from overcast skies this afternoon to more partly cloudy skies once the cold front passes. It will also be another cold night with temperatures getting into the mid to upper 40s.

Monday our mountain friends will deal with more cloud cover and a lingering shower with our trend heading towards partly to mostly sunny skies by the afternoon and evening. Temps once again take a hit dropping back into the middle 60s.

Tuesday brings back the sunshine but we keep it seasonally cool, with highs only around 60 – it’s going to be chilly!

Wednesday and Thursday will feature mostly sunny skies but it’s cold! Highs on Wednesday will only be in the upper 50s and we’ll struggle to jump to 60 degrees by Thursday but at least the skies will be clear – it’ll feel very fall-like!

Friday will be our first day where we will be watching chances of rain return into our region. We could see some remnants of now Tropical Storm Ian make its way into the region and we could see some isolated showers because of it. Most of the rain chances at this moment appear to be concentrated in the afternoon to evening hours. Friday will also continue our cool trend with temperatures into the mid 60s.

Saturday will be another day where we will be paying attention to any remnants of Ian. If the remnants hold up, we could see chances of scattered showers impacting much of our Saturday morning and afternoon. Temperatures will remain cool with the increased cloud cover where we will continue to see temperatures staying into the mid 60s.

Sunday will be our third round of seeing how Ian holds up. If the models continue to hold up until Sunday, we will still be dealing with more scattered showers and storms. It will be very similar to Saturday where the remnants will be impacting for much of our morning and afternoon but gradually clearing out by the time we get to the evening hours. Temperatures will drop a little bit thanks to the cloud cover, getting into the low 60s.

In our extended forecast, the cool weather pattern looks to continue for a few days, but we’re not done with the warmer weather just yet! Keep in mind that we DID get into the 90s during the first week of October 2019 – so hot days still happen from time to time during the end of September into the beginning of October – but it’s rare. No REAL cold weather looks in store yet though temperatures look to generally remain below average. The tropics are a bit more active than they have been all season, so we’ll be watching the tropical regions for potential weather impacts as well, especially as we head toward the following weekend.

TONIGHT

Stray showers early, partly cloudy skies. Lows in the upper 40s.

MONDAY

Morning drizzle with afternoon clearing. Highs in the middle 60s.

TUESDAY

Mostly sunny but remaining cool, with highs around 60.

WEDNESDAY

Mostly sunny and seasonally cool again, with highs only in the upper 50s.

THURSDAY

Mostly sunny with highs in the lower 60s.

FRIDAY

Partly cloudy afternoon with showers in the evening. Highs in the mid 60s.

SATURDAY

Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the middle 60s.

SUNDAY

Showers continue with evening clearing. Highs in the low 60s.

MONDAY

Partly sunny with a afternoon stray shower. Highs in the low 60s.

TUESDAY

Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

WEDNESDAY

Partly cloudy once again with a stray shower chance. Highs in the low 60s.