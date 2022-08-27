Tonight we will still have the chance for remaining isolated and stray showers popping up in the early to late evening hours. Once that sun finally sets however, those showers will dissipate and leave use with mostly clear skies. If your driving out anywhere tonight into Sunday morning, keep an eye on any patchy fog across the region. Expect the temperatures to drop into the low to mid 60s tonight.

Sunday is trending drier with only a handful of us seeing showers, mainly towards our south. As we begin to see winds move in from the south a touch more humidity and more morning sunshine will help foster an afternoon shower or storm. For most of us, Sunday will be a nice summer-like day with temps in the mid to upper 80s.

Monday another system grazes our region adding a touch more humidity and energy into our region. A few showers here and there throughout the day still possible with dry hours in between showers and storms. Just another day to keep an eye on the skies and the umbrella close by. Highs remain near average in the 80s.

Tuesday a system moves in bringing widespread heavy rain fall at times. We’ll be watching for heavy downpours leading to localized high water and the chance of a severe thunderstorm or two in the afternoon. It’ll be a day to stay weather aware for sure. Temps will work their way up to the low 80s before falling sharply the next couple of days thanks to a strong cold front.

Wednesday we hold on to a few showers in the morning and early parts of the afternoon. After which we’ll being to see clearing skies as temps drop below the 80 degree mark. The cold front from Tuesday will usher in a bit of a pattern change for us bringing us back down below average in temps.

Thursday we begin to dry out for most of the day and sunshine returning for all of us by the afternoon. Temps still cool in the mid to upper 70s. This will be a trend that stick with us for the next few days.

Friday will continue to dry trend and we will remain mostly sunny for our forecast. If we see any showers, it will be concentrated in the mountains. Our temperatures will start to warm up a bit as well, getting back into the upper 70s.

In your extended day forecast we see a few chances of rain here and there as we close out the month of August. However, the biggest change in the chance for a big cool down in long range forecasts for the first week of September. A signal that the first day of fall isn’t too far away.

Remember late summer can still host a few strong to even severe thunderstorms so it’s always a good idea to stay weather aware. Make sure you have 3 ways to get weather alerts like severe thunderstorms warnings, flood alerts, and other emergency communications regarding weather hazards.

TONIGHT:

Showers fade, mostly clear skies. Lows in the low 60s.

SUNDAY:

Mostly dry, Iso. showers. Highs in the low 80s.

MONDAY:

Rain Showers here and there. Highs in the low 80s.

TUESDAY:

Widespread heavy rain. Highs in the low 80s.

WEDNESDAY:

Showers to start, clearing late. Highs in the upper 70s.

THURSDAY:

More sunshine but cooler. Highs in the mid 70s.

FRIDAY:

Mostly dry, Iso. PM shower Highs in the upper 70s.

SATURDAY:

Mostly dry, iso showers PM. Highs in the mid 70s.

SUNDAY:

Sunshine returns. Highs in the low 80s.

MONDAY:

Stray shower possible. Highs in the upper 70s.

TUESDAY:

Afternoon isolated shower. Highs in the low 80s.