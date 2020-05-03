Strong and Severe Storms Possible Tonight

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for Raleigh, Fayette, Wyoming, McDowell and Pocahontas county from 3 PM until 10 PM this evening. Heavy rain could cause flash flooding so watch flood prone areas.

Showers and some thunderstorms are expected to move in by the late afternoon and evening. These will continue until about midnight before we eventually dry out. Temperatures will be a bit cooler than last night as we are expected to drop into the upper 40s.

Severe weather is a possibility this evening. We are under a slight risk for severe weather through the late evening hours. The primary concerns will be gusty winds and hail. The tornado threat is very very low this evening. Make sure you have a way to received warnings and remain weather aware through the evening.

We also have to watch the flooding threat. We have a small to medium chance for flash flooding as the storms move in. Heavy rainfall on top of an already saturated ground could cause some problems. Flash flood watches remain in effect for some of our area through 10 PM this evening.

Monday looks great! We will bring back sunshine and we are expecting to be close to average temperature wise. While it will be cooler than what we saw on Sunday, we are going to see highs in the mid and upper 60s. Enjoy the suns and warmth because we are unsettled and much cooler for the rest of the week.

Tuesday brings the next chance of showers possible all day with maybe a rumble of thunder and temperatures cooler, in the mid to upper 50’s. Lows will again drop into the 40s with showers and thunder expected to continue through the overnight.

Wednesday continues our rainy and cooler pattern as highs will only be into the low 50s as our next system works it’s way through. Thursday the cooling trend continues with highs in the 50’s and more chances for rain. Looking to next weekend temperatures struggle to improve and some nights bring a chance for some frost, so gardeners be aware – we’ll keep you up to date.

It looks like we try to dry out a bit by the weekend, but we are going to be cooler than average all the way into the following week.

We have now entered the month of May and it looks like the first two weeks of May will generally be below average. Severe weather season is now in full swing, so be sure you have two ways to receive alerts and warnings! NOAA Weather Radio is something we always recommend, and it makes a great gift too.

TONIGHT:

Showers and storms move through. Some could be strong/severe. We also have to watch flood prone areas through the evening as well. Lows drop into the upper 40s.

MONDAY:

Looking mostly dry. Highs in the upper 60s.

TUESDAY:

Rain and a few rumbles of thunder possible. Highs in the 50s.

WEDNESDAY:

Rain showers possible. Highs in the 50s.

THURSDAY:

Some showers possible, otherwise mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s.

FRIDAY:

Rain possible. Highs in the 50s.

SATURDAY:

An isolated shower chance, much cooler than average. Highs in the upper 40s.

SUNDAY:

Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to low 50s.

MONDAY:

Unsettled again. Highs in the 50s.

TUESDAY:

Slight chance of a shower. Highs near 60.

