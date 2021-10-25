Strong and severe storms still possible Monday night.

The first line of storms has moved through and now the second line of the storms will be along the cold front itself. This line of storms still has the risk of producing damaging wind gusts (30+mph) as they pass through, along with the chance of a brief spin-up tornado. The strength of these storms will hinge on how A) how much sunshine we see on the backend of the initial line of storms B) how much the atmosphere is adjusted as the initial line weakens over us. A marginal risk for severe weather is in place, so this has been lowered, but we still need to keep an eye out throughout the night.

After the storms move through temperatures will drop into the low and mid 40s. We will remain mostly cloudy and a few light showers remain through the evening and into the morning commute. Winds will begin to die down the later we go through the night.

Tuesday, rain lingers for the mountains as winds shift out of the northwest following our most recent front. Clouds will still be around too, but they will break up a bit more as the day goes on bringing some sun back into play outside of the highest elevations. Highs will be in the upper 40s, so we are much cooler through the day. We will be pretty breezy throughout the day as well.

Wednesday, we’re sandwiched between our exiting front and an approaching front. Clear skies will take hold briefly across the region giving us a chance to dry out and get outside during the day. Winds out of the south will help to boost temperatures to the upper 50s and low 60s in the two Virginias.

Thursday, another strong cold front with gusty winds and heavy rain is anticipated to pass through the area. Rain for the most part arrives during the early afternoon hours as the front moves in. Rain will be very heavy at times, and combined with winds gusting to 30mph visibility will become an issue on the roads. Rain and wind will continue overnight as the main low-pressure stalls out to the west of us. Highs in the mid-60s, low in the upper 40s.

Friday, rain, and wind continue as our main system begins to transition offshore. As the day goes on rain coverage will decrease but will still be heavy at times. Clouds will remain with us well after the rain is done. Winds won’t be as strong but the occasional gust upwards of 25mph is still possible. Highs in the mid-50s.

Saturday, scattered showers still lingering in the overcast skies will be a nuisance during the day. Winds have shifted to more of a northwesterly direction which in conjunction with the clouds continues to keep us cool into the low and mid-50s, with some 40s possible in the mountains.

For Saturday night, when most towns and cities are observing Halloween, temperatures will certainly be cool and showers will still be lingering especially across the mountains. Make sure you’re able to either work a jacket in or you can squeeze a layer underneath the kid’s costumes for trick or treating. Most will be in the upper 40s past sunset.

Sunday, we see some drier and clearer weather settle in with high pressure beginning to get a grip on our region. Winds will fully lighten up now, and we should be able to enjoy some sun during the day. But keep in mind, it will still be chilly into the low 50s with lows dropping into the 30s Halloween night.

In the extended forecast, despite a quiet start to the week Monday rain and storms return along another cold front by Tuesday. This will bring another shot at some much cooler air across the two Virginias, officially we still have yet to have our first freeze of the year so this will bear watching closely!

As a reminder, the Fall Burn Ban is in effect until December 31. Take the time to remember the rules, and be sure to use common sense this Fall.

TONIGHT:

Strong to severe storms this evening. Cooler and drier overnight. Lows in the low and mid 40s.

TUESDAY:

AM sprinkles, general clearing late. Highs in the mid-50s.

WEDNESDAY:

Drier. Highs in the upper 50s.

THURSDAY:

Heavy rain possible. Highs near 60.

FRIDAY:

Rain continues, clearing late. Highs in the low 50s.

SATURDAY:

Isolated Showers. Highs in the low 50s

SUNDAY:

Some sun. Highs in the low 50s.

MONDAY:

Drier. Highs in the upper 50s and low 60s.

TUESDAY:

Rain looking likely. Highs in the low 50s.

WEDNESDAY:

Rain at times, drying out. Highs in the 40s.