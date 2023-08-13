Tonight, a few afternoon storms will continue to linger into the evening, mostly confined west of the I-77 corridor. As we get closer to midnight, any remaining storms should diminish. We will then be left with a partly cloudy night before more clouds build in for Monday morning. Overnight lows will drop into the middle 60s.

Monday morning begins with increasing cloud cover and a few morning showers. As we head into the afternoon, thunderstorms will begin to pop up with the arrival of a cold front from the northwest. A few strong thunderstorms are possible as the front crosses during the late afternoon and early evening. After it passes, showers will begin to fade, with only a few lingering into Tuesday. Highs once again will be in the low 80s.

Tuesday morning sees a few, small lingering showers from Monday’s cold front. It will also be a mostly cloudy morning under some fog. The fog will slowly burn off by the late morning as clouds break apart for the afternoon. A partly sunny day will follow for the rest of our Tuesday. Highs will drop thanks to a northerly flow, only getting into the middle 70s.

Wednesday starts us off in the middle 50s with mostly clear skies. Some areas of fog will be there for the morning commute, though not as widespread compared to Tuesday. A sunny and dry day will follow for the rest of our Wednesday, perfect weather to enjoy the State Fair of West Virginia. Highs will stay only in the middle 70s.

Thursday begins with another cool morning in the 50s. Thanks to high pressure building in, another nice and sunny day will be on tap. If by chance you can’t make it to the State fair of West Virginia today, it will be a comfortable afternoon to get some outdoor chores done. It will be a mild day with highs in the low 80s.

Friday ends the work week off with a few clouds in the morning. A weak frontal system will approach from the northwest early on Friday morning. Outside of the chance for an isolated shower in the higher elevations, Friday will continue the dry forecast for most. Partly sunny skies for the day will help our afternoon highs get into the low 80s.

Saturday morning starts the weekend with a few clouds and temperatures in the 60s. We’ll see those temperatures climb into the low 80s under mostly cloudy skies. Chances for any rain or storms look minimal at this point so a dry start to the weekend? Looks great to enjoy the final day of the State Fair of West Virginia.

Sunday morning continues the calm forecast with a mostly clear morning. Plenty of dry time to get any last-minute grocery shopping done or for any late morning church services. The afternoon continues the mostly sunny day as we begin to toast up into the middle 80s by dinnertime.

In your extended forecast, the upcoming weekend looks fantastic! Haven’t had many of those in 2023 but next weekend is appearing to be trending on the dry side. This will include lots of sunshine and plenty of dry hours. Next Monday picks up the trend with a mostly sunny afternoon before showers return for Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures will slowly trend into the middle 80s so watch the UV indexes if you have outdoor plans.

