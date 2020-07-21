Strong Storms Possible Once Again Today

Tuesday brings a better chance for showers and thunderstorms. With temperatures once again in the upper 80s and low 90s these storms will have plenty of fuel to work with. We are in for another humid day as well, so it will feel even warmer than it actually is.

We have to watch for some stronger to severe storms to form during the afternoon and evening hours, as we are under a Level 1 of 5 risk for severe weather again. Once again the main threat with any of the storms that do end up forming will be gusty winds. Heavy rainfall could also lead to some isolated water issues.

Wednesday is the day we are watching the closest for stronger storms, as we expect a cold front to move through. We’ll keep temperatures into the mid to upper 80’s, highs on Wednesday are dependent on exactly when the front passes and when storms start to fire. We are under a Level 1 of 5 risk for severe weather. The main threats to monitor will be damaging winds and the chance for isolated flooding.

Thursday we see our first day not under some type of severe risk as our front pulls off to our east. We still will likely see a few thunderstorms in the afternoon hours cooling things off for some of us, but our strong storm potential is more limited. Highs look to stick in the mid and upper 80’s.

Friday, we see thunderstorm chances once again, mainly in the afternoon. Again these storms like Thursday look to be more of the garden variety type just bringing some beneficial rain to the area. Highs will be some of the coolest we have seen all week as most don’t make it past the mid 80’s.

The weekend looks to stay on the drier side for the time being, highs make their return to the mid 80’s for most. Next week in the extended forecast, we see the chance for some more showers the heat looks to crank back on by mid week!

Remember that severe weather season is now in full swing. Be sure you have two ways to receive alerts and warnings! NOAA Weather Radio is something we always recommend, and it makes a great gift too.

TUESDAY:

Afternoon storms once again some strong to severe. Highs in the 80s.

WEDNESDAY:

Strong to severe storms, be weather aware. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

THURSDAY:

A few isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the 80s.

FRIDAY:

More of the same, with afternoon storms. Highs in the 80s.

SATURDAY:

Isolated shower, but looking much drier. Highs in the 80s.

SUNDAY:

Looking quiet. Highs in the 80s.

MONDAY:

Chance of showers. Highs in the 80s.

TUESDAY:

Partly Sunny. Afternoon showers. Highs in the 80s.

WEDNESDAY:

Partly Sunny. Isolated storms. Highs in the upper 80s.