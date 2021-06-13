Strong Storms Possible This Afternoon

Sunday, we’re continuing to remain unsettled and rainy across much of the region, though coverage of showers and storms should be less than previous days. Most of the rain should be focused along a weak cold front. Highs are set to return to the upper 70s for most.

SUNDAY SEVERE THREAT: We’ll see a broken line of storms move in through the early afternoon with a cold front that could produce a few strong storms. Gusty winds and localized high water are our main threat. One or two severe storms are possible and with them some hail can’t be ruled out. Be weather aware Sunday afternoon.

Monday looks to be a day with more sunshine as we start to dry things out thanks to a cold front that made its way through Sunday. A few leftover showers are possible towards the eastern viewing area. High pressure is set to take control overnight allowing for us to breathe a little easier going forward. Highs stick to the low 80s for most.



Tuesday looks to be a sunny and dry day with blue skies all around. Dew points will be lower as well as drier air settles in making it feel less muggy and cooler. Temperatures will be slightly cooler as well with highs in the mid 70s. We keep the dry and clear conditions through the evening allowing our AC’s to take a bit of a break.

Wednesday, high pressure continues to dominate giving us another sun-filled day with lower humidity. UV index will start to climb so it’ll be a good idea to dig out the sunscreen once again. Highs will be back in the low 70s with mostly clear skies.

Thursday will see a few clouds greeting the day’s sunshine but we continue to remain dry thanks to our high pressure system keeping showers at bay. It’ll be another sunscreen kind of day with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s.

Friday we start to bring in a little more heat into our afternoon and a bit more humidity giving us mostly sunny skies and highs back to the low 80s. We could see a popup shower in the afternoon with a better chance of that for Saturday.



In the extended forecast high pressure keeps us dry and sunny. Giving many a chance to dry out a bit after well over a months worth of rain fell in some areas. Highs slowly climb back to the 80s by the end of next week!

SUNDAY:

Mostly sunny /PM storm, some strong. Highs in the low 80s.

MONDAY:

Iso. Storm. Highs in the low 80s.

TUESDAY:

Drying out. Highs upper 70s

WEDNESDAY:

Partly sunny and cool. High in the low to mid 70s.

THURSDAY:

Still looking quiet. Highs in the mid 70s.

FRIDAY:

Still dry, Highs in the 70s and 80s.

SATURDAY:

Sunny, mild, iso. PM shower. Highs in the 80s.

SUNDAY:

Mix of sun and clouds. Showers PM. Highs near 80.