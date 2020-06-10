Strong Storms Possible this Afternoon

Today, is our best chance for rain this week along an approaching cold front. The front will have some tropical moisture to work with as the remnants of Cristobal push north into the fronts parent system in the Great Lakes. This will lead to some scattered storm across the region with locally heavy down pours associated with them. Highs today once again top out into the mid and upper 80’s. Overnight we see cooler air move in behind the cold front dropping our lows back to the low 60’s.

Storms today could be strong to severe. A marginal risk (Level 1 of 5) for severe weather is in place for the entire area, with parts of Fayette, Raleigh, Wyoming, Greenbrier and Pocahontas Counties under a slight risk (Level 2 of 5). As usual, gusty winds and some hail will be our biggest concerns. The possibility for a brief spin up tornado is small, but not zero. It will be important to remain weather aware on Wednesday.

Thursday looks to stay dry except for a passing shower or two in the early morning hours. Highs will be in the mid 70’s for most, cloud cover will dissipate as the day goes on too with sunny skies prevailing by the afternoon hours. Overnight skies stay clear with lows dipping into the low 50’s and upper 60’s.

Friday we see another day much like Thursday with sunny skies and temperatures in the mid to upper 70’s. This is the last chance for some quieter weather as we watch for much like a few weeks ago to get stuck into another more unsettled pattern looking forward.

Saturday, we have a chances for showers throughout the day with highs in the mid 70’s. Sunday looks to keep the potential of a few showers lingering in the forecast, especially by the afternoon hours, highs look to be in the low 70’s. Starting out the next work week we look to keep things more unsettled through next Friday. Despite the more unsettled weather we do look to keep to turn the heat back towards the upper 70s and low 80s by the end of next week.

Remember that severe weather season is now in full swing. Be sure you have two ways to receive alerts and warnings! NOAA Weather Radio is something we always recommend, and it makes a great gift too.

WEDNESDAY:

Storms return. Some strong. Highs in the mid 80s .

THURSDAY:

Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

FRIDAY:

Staying dry. Highs near 80.

SATURDAY:

Some showers. Highs in the mid 70s. SUNDAY:

Isolated shower. Highs in the low 70s.

MONDAY:

Chance Shower. Highs in the upper 70s. TUESDAY:

A shower or two. Highs in the upper 70s. WEDNESDAY:

More showers. Highs in the low 80s.

THURSDAY:

Shower chances linger. Highs in the low 80s.

FRIDAY:

One or two showers. Highs in the mid 80s.