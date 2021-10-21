Strong Storms Possible Thursday Night

Thursday night brings showers and storms. The timing is expected around dinnertime for the steadiest rain ahead of the cold front to make its way through the area along with another round of gusty winds of 20-25mph. This will once again put down a fresh layer of wet and slick leaves on the roads! Temperatures will drop behind the front into the mid 40s.

A level 1 of 5 risk for severe weather clips the western edge of our region for storms this evening. Severe weather is unlikely across our region, but one or two storms as they pass will have strong gusty winds underneath which could knock off a few weak branches from trees. We’ll keep an eye on them throughout the night.

Friday, winds make a quick shift out of the north as our cold front exits with a few lingering showers. For now, it looks like we might be able to escape a drastically cold morning as the front is slow to move out, but we will end up cooler overall with highs in the mid to upper 50s with a few 60s slipped in.

Saturday looks dry with a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures remain cool with highs staying in the mid and upper 50s. A stray shower isn’t out of the question, but most of us are dry.

Sunday, mostly dry conditions will be around outside of an isolated sprinkle during the day. Clouds will still be present but some breaks of sun are expected. Chances for showers increase in the overnight hours and into Monday morning. Highs in the mid and upper 60s.

Monday, shower chances grow as a weak disturbance passes by the area. Not everyone will see rain, but chances are high enough an umbrella or some rain gear will be recommended. Highs in the mid and upper 60s.

Tuesday, rain lingers in the forecast. We should slowly dry out through the afternoon, but that will be dependent on how fast the system is moving on Monday. Currently, our forecast has it coming in later on Monday, meaning more rain for Tuesday. Highs in the upper 60s.

In the extended forecast we’re watching another strong Fall cold front expected through the end of next week across the two Virginias. If the forecast holds another round of rain, wind, and cold air should be expected! We’ll dive into more details like how cold, as we get closer.

As a reminder, the Fall Burn Ban is in effect until December 31. Take the time to remember the rules, and be sure to use common sense this Fall.

TONIGHT:

Showers and storms before midnight. Drying and cooling by the morning. Lows in the mid 40s.

FRIDAY:

Some showers early, drying by the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

SATURDAY:

Drier, clouds. Highs in the 50s.

SUNDAY:

A chance for rain. Highs in the upper 50s and low 60s.

MONDAY:

Scattered showers. Highs in the upper 50s and low 60s.

TUESDAY:

AM rain. Highs in the upper 60s.

WEDNESDAY:

Drier. Highs in the upper 60s and low 70s.

THURSDAY:

Rain looking likely. Highs in the low 60s.

FRIDAY:

Lingering showers. Highs in the upper 50s and low 60s.