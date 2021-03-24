Strong Storms Possible Tomorrow Night

Wednesday will bring mostly cloudy skies to start with gradual clearing by the late afternoon. We will see a few showers or even a rumble of thunder throughout the day, but there will still be a lot of dry time. Temperatures are back in the 60s and remain above average as we head into the evening.

Thursday, we have a better chance for thunderstorms especially late into the evening and early parts of Friday. Most of our storm risk hinges on a passing cold front and winds strengthening a few thousand feet above the surface. These two working together are a recognizable pattern though that has a tendency to produce a strong line of storms. Remember to have two ways to get warnings, including one that can wake you up if necessary, especially since our tornado risk isn’t zero heading into Thursday night.

Friday some lasting rain showers and possibly a handful of thunderstorms remain in the area for the first half of the day. Eventually we dry out but we might hold onto a little bit of extra cloud cover. Highs stick to the low to mid 60s for most.

Saturday isn’t looking bad, and is likely to be nicer of the two days for the weekend. A few clouds remain from the rain that went by during the end of the week but it does little to impact how nice the day will be as highs rocket back to the upper 60s and low 70s. Overnight Saturday we do see rain chances begin to increase though!

Sunday we see rain continue from the overnight hours, mostly just showers. A cold front will have passed the night before, the cause for the rain, and we’ll feel it as temperatures drop to the upper 50s and low 60s for the day.

Monday looks chilly behind Sunday’s cold front. highs retreat back to the 40s and 50s for most, bringing a slightly less than seasonable chill back into the air. We do remain dry for the day at least, and through the clouds the sun will make an appearance as well.

In the extended forecast, we return to fairly seasonable weather temperature wise. A few odd chances for rain remain here or there as we close out the month too.

WEDNESDAY:

Rain showers will be hit or miss. Mostly cloudy with gradual clearing. Highs in the low 60s

THURSDAY:

Rain and a few thunderstorms, some could be strong late in the night. Highs in the 60s.

FRIDAY:

Lingering rain showers, especially early. Highs in the upper 50s.

SATURDAY:

Partly cloudy with rain possible late. Highs in the mid 60s.

SUNDAY:

Rain chances during the day. Highs in the upper 60s.

MONDAY:

Clearing up. Highs in the 40s.

TUESDAY:

Chances for rain. Highs in the 50s.

WEDNESDAY:

Sunny skies. Highs in the 50s and 60s.

THURSDAY:

Overcast, chances for rain. Highs in the 50s.