Strong Storms Possible Tomorrow



Tonight will be mostly clear. Temperatures will be nice falling back to around 60 degrees for overnight lows. Our winds will be light out of the west overnight tonight as well.

Sunday looks to be a bit more unsettled with showers and storms returning. Another front will push through the area so everyone has a chance at seeing rain on Sunday.

Some of the storms we see on Sunday could be strong or severe as a marginal risk for severe weather is in place for our area. The biggest concern will again be strong gusty winds and small hail. Temperatures on Sunday are back in the mid 80s.

Looking into next week, things look relatively dry to start out with temperatures remaining near or just above average. Past mid-week there are indications of some impressive heat making a return for everyone, along with the return of some showers and storm chances. As we get closer this weekend we’ll iron out the details further. It does look like we could see a couple of days in the 90s across much of the area!

Remember that severe weather season is now in full swing. Be sure you have two ways to receive alerts and warnings! NOAA Weather Radio is something we always recommend, and it makes a great gift too.



TONIGHT:

Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

SUNDAY:

Storms return. Some strong. Highs in the 80s.

MONDAY:

Rain chances remain, but they are small. Highs in the 80s and upper 70s.

TUESDAY:

Drying out. Highs staying in the 80s.

WEDNESDAY:

Looking dry. HOT. Highs in the upper 80s and low 90s.

THURSDAY:

Shower and storm chances return. Highs in the upper 80s.

FRIDAY:

A better chance at seeing some rain. Highs in the 80s.

SATURDAY:

A few showers. Highs in the 80s.

SUNDAY:

A few storms. Highs near 90.

MONDAY:

Still unsettled. Highs in the mid and upper 80s. TUESDAY:

Shower chances stick around. Highs in the 80s.