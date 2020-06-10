Strong Storms Possible Tonight

Tonight brings more shower and thunderstorm chances. A line of storms is expected to move into the area after sun down and through the overnight hours. While we are expecting to see it weaken as it moves in, gusty winds will be a concern with the line as it arrives. Temperature tonight will remain mild as we drop into the low 60s.

Storms tonight could be strong to severe. A marginal risk (Level 1 of 5) for severe weather is in place for the entire area, with parts of Fayette, Raleigh, Wyoming, Greenbrier and Pocahontas Counties under a slight risk (Level 2 of 5). As usual, gusty winds and some hail will be our biggest concerns. The possibility for a brief spin up tornado is small, but not zero. The timing looks to be between 10 PM and 1 AM.





Thursday looks to stay dry except for a passing shower or two in the early morning hours. Highs will be in the mid 70’s for most, cloud cover will dissipate as the day goes on too with sunny skies prevailing by the afternoon hours. Overnight skies stay clear with lows dipping into the low 50’s and upper 50’s.

Friday we see another day much like Thursday with sunny skies and temperatures in the mid to upper 70’s. This is the last chance for some quieter weather as we watch for much like a few weeks ago to get stuck into another more unsettled pattern looking forward.

Saturday, looks nice and dry. Temperatures will remain near average with highs in the low to mid 70s.. Sunday looks to keep the potential of a few showers lingering in the forecast, especially by the afternoon hours, highs look to be in the low 70’s.

Starting out the next work week we look to keep things more unsettled through next Friday. Despite the more unsettled weather we do look to keep to turn the heat back towards the upper 70s and low 80s by the end of next week.

Remember that severe weather season is now in full swing. Be sure you have two ways to receive alerts and warnings! NOAA Weather Radio is something we always recommend, and it makes a great gift too.

TONIGHT:

Showers and storms. Some severe. Lows in the 60s.

THURSDAY:

Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

FRIDAY:

Staying dry. Highs near 80.

SATURDAY:

Looking dry. Highs in the mid 70s.

SUNDAY:

Isolated shower. Highs in the low 70s.

MONDAY:

Chance Shower. Highs in the upper 70s. TUESDAY:

A shower or two. Highs in the upper 70s. WEDNESDAY:

More showers. Highs in the low 80s.

THURSDAY:

Shower chances linger. Highs in the low 80s.

FRIDAY:

One or two showers. Highs in the mid 80s.