Strong Storms Possible Tonight

Thursday night our rain chances stick around from the afternoon with a cold front dragging through the area, this will linger with some showers and storms into Friday morning. Temperatures will remain mild as lows only fall into the upper 60s and low 70s.

We could see some stronger storms with this, so much of the area is under a Level 1 of 5 risk for severe weather. The main threat from any of these evening/overnight storms would be some stronger wind gusts. The tornado threat is pretty much zero and the hail threat is very low.

We will need to watch the threat for excessive rainfall in any thunderstorms we see both Thursday and Friday. With more moisture in the area, storms could produce heavy rainfall which could lead to some localized flooding issues.

Friday, we see some good chances for rain come into the forecast once again. Depending on where the rain falls and when will be a big factor in just how hot things get Friday afternoon. It’s likely we end up in the mid to upper 80’s regardless, but if the rain misses some of us we could slide towards the 90° mark. Most of the rain will be early in the morning with gradual drying by the afternoon. We could hold on to more showers by the afternoon in our southern counties.

Saturday, high pressure returns to the area bringing with it some drier weather, although a few pop thunderstorms still remain in the forecast by the afternoon. Temperatures don’t drop much Saturday as the ‘cold’ front from Friday continues to push out of the area. Highs are still expected to be in the mid and upper 80’s for most.

Sunday despite high pressure being in control we see our afternoon storm chances back on the rise. These are expected to be mainly garden variety thunderstorms, the main issue will be once again dealing with torrential downpours. Highs will stick to the mid and upper 80’s, it will likely feel hotter than that as things look to remain humid through the weekend.

Starting out next week, Monday looks unsettled and hot with temperatures breaking into the upper 80’s and low 90’s for some. Tuesday into Wednesday we get ready for another cold front to pass through the region bringing another round of widespread showers and storms to the region. This will cool things off a little bit through Wednesday but the heat kicks back on for the rest of the week. Even by next weekend there are signals that we stay hot, humid and unsettled.

Remember to take it easy if you are going to be outdoors. If you have a strenuous, outdoor job, be sure to take breaks and drink plenty of water. Limit your time outdoor during the warmest part of the day. Also remember to check your backseat for anything of value before you lock the hot car.

TONIGHT:

Warm and unsettled. Some stronger storms possible. Lows in the upper 60s and low 70s.

FRIDAY:

A better chance at seeing some rain in the morning still HOT. Highs in the upper 80s and low 90s.

SATURDAY:

Just a handful of showers. Highs in the upper 80s.

SUNDAY:

A few showers possible. Highs in the upper 80s.

MONDAY:

Small rain chances. Highs in the low 90s.

TUESDAY:

Shower chances stick around. Highs in the 80s.

WEDNESDAY:

Better chance for showers. Highs in the 80s.

THURSDAY:

Still unsettled. Highs in the 80s.

FRIDAY:

Drying out. Highs in the 80s.

SATURDAY:

Looking quieter. Highs in the 80s and low 90s.