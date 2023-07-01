Tonight, as the sun begins to set across our Saturday, so will the bulk of our severe chances. The loss of sunshine should slowly wane down our overnight severe chances, but that doesn’t mean our chances for seeing showers and thunderstorms will. An overnight round of storms, crossing through after 3 AM, will cross through and bring in a few showers and rumbles of thunder. Thankfully, these showers, similar to this morning, will help considerably on Sunday and give us some dry time on Sunday morning. It will be a lukewarm feel overnight with temperatures dropping into the 60s.

Firework plans for Saturday evening look to be in decent shape. The rain showers from early in the day have helped out considerably, leaving us with the chance for a one or two showers and storms this evening. While it will still be a good idea to keep an eye on our Stormtracker 59 radar along with packing some rain gear, we should have a few good dry hours in before better chances of rain arrive early on Sunday morning.

Sunday starts off soggy with showers and thunderstorms pushing through the very early morning hours. If you need to travel out for Sunday morning, a few wet roadways will be likely. These showers will slowly fade before Noon and then we see a few hours of dry time during the early stages of the afternoon. Once again, similar to Saturday, the heat and humidity in the late afternoon and evening will have the capabilities to spark off a few storms, some of which can pack a punch. All thanks to afternoon highs reaching the middle 80s.

As mentioned, a few storms on Sunday have the potential to pack a punch. Once again, the heat and humidity will take its toll and increase the chances for a few strong storms in the late afternoon and evening. The main threats from these systems will be damaging winds, hail, and also lightning. A few of these storms can also produce some heavy rainfall, which can lead to several localized high-water issues throughout southern West Virginia and Virginia. The end of the weekend will still be a day to remain weather aware and continue to track the latest trends in any outdoor plans.

Monday morning will start off with scattered showers with the arrival of a cold front. Another morning to look out for a few heavy showers and a few rumbles of thunder. The heavier showers will slowly diminish as we head closer to noon but the chance for a few isolated showers and thunderstorms will linger into the afternoon. Northwesterly winds will drop our temperatures a little and drop them into the low 80s.

Monday night officially means one more night before the 4th of July! If you’re planning to fire up the grills or get the fireworks fired off early, definitely wait until after 7 or 8 PM. That way, as the sun begins to set, any more lingering afternoon showers will slowly diminish. Can’t completely rule out one or two stray showers, but most will stay dry throughout the night under mostly cloudy skies.

4th of July – Before beginning, wishing everyone a great 4th of July. Also, America, happy 247th birthday! For your holiday forecast, we’ll continue with a very typical summertime forecast in store. Tuesday morning won’t see much in the way outside of a few clouds here or there. The afternoon will bring back the heat with temperatures in the low 80s. A few afternoon summertime showers/storms will be possible, but the holiday is still looking fairly dry.

Tuesday night is looking better! As we see the sun set on our holiday, so will our rain chances. Any stray showers from this afternoon will fade away into the night, allowing for a dry 4th of July night. For anyone interested in going to any of the fireworks shows across the area or if you’re looking to just stay back and enjoy the backyard BBQs, Tuesday night will offer a dry forecast for all to enjoy!

Wednesday, speaking of dry time, looks to provide more of it for our Wednesday. Once again, we enter the summerlike pattern where we’ll enjoy a dry morning, but a few stray afternoon showers will be possible. Not everyone will see showers and they will be hit-or-miss at best. Any of these lingering showers will once again fade away once Thursday night rolls right around. Highs on Wednesday will be helped with mostly sunny skies as they approach the middle 80s.

Thursday will feel like another toasty day with temperatures reaching the middle 80s again. Partly cloudy skies are a good bet for the day, but with the heat and humidity back, a few isolated storms in the afternoon will make their return. It won’t rain all day, but having an umbrella on stand-by will certainly help as we get closer to the end of the work week.

Friday brings back the best chance for rain yet with the arrival of a new weather system. A cold front will cross through sometime on Friday, bringing in scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. Some more fine-tuning will be needed for this system, but at this time, it appears that the front will cross during the morning hours, leaving our morning commute the best shot at seeing showers and storms. As the front continues to cross, we should see diminishing returns of showers for the afternoon and evening. Northern flow will once again drop our temperatures again, this time into the low 80s.

Saturday will be a tale of two sides of weather. We’ll begin the early morning with a few lingering showers possible, thanks to the passing of the cold front. However, once the afternoon rolls around, we should start to see some more dry time take place along with a few peaks of sunshine possible. High-pressure will slowly move in and allow for a better half to our Saturday. A northern breeze will once again halt any increase in temperatures, keeping our highs in the low 80s.

In your extended forecast, the weekend upcoming up is looking to hold onto the dry conditions for the most part. While a stray shower will continue to linger for our Saturday and Sunday, next weekend will provide most with a decent break from the showers. More showers and storms will be on the way to start the next work week, but at least for the weekend, we are provided with a weekend of more sun than rain.

